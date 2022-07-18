comscore Fake loan apps are targeting users in India: How to protect yourself
  • Home
  • News
  • Fake Loan Apps Are Targeting Smartphone Users In India How To Protect Yourself
News

Fake loan apps are targeting smartphone users in India: How to protect yourself

News

One of the easiest ways to avoid falling prey to such schemes is by not availing loans from apps that claim to be providing easy loans to smartphone users.

Cyber attack

Image: Pixabay

Increased connectivity has made it easier for users to communicate with their near and dear ones and connect with the world around them. It has also paved way for fraudsters to find new ways to lure innocent smartphone users to gain access to their personal data and ultimately rob them off their money. Now, a similar trend is being witnessed in Kerala wherein tricksters are using using fake loan apps for defrauding smartphone users. Also Read - This Android malware was caught stealing money from Play Store apps: Check list here

According to a report by The Times of India, natives of Mulanthuruthy and Pambakuda in Kerala lost Rs 3.6 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively owing to fake loan apps. As per the report, the fraudsters called the victims in lieu of getting details for verifying their identity before crediting the specific amount. They also asked for the OTP that the victims received. Once the victims shared the OTPs, they were looted of the mentioned amount. Also Read - Emojipedia releases new draft emojis: Here are top emojis coming to iPhone, Android phone this year

Thankfully, the local police was able to recover the stolen amount after finding out that the money was used for buying gift cards using a different application. Also Read - WhatsApp head Will Cathcart warns users against modified apps, says they contain malware

In another case, Kochi Police received a complaint from a 25-year-old woman from Edappally who complained of getting threats and abusive messages as her loan repayment date neared. As per a report by the New Indian Express, the woman kept receiving abusive messages as a part of which the fraudsters threatened to send her morphed photographs to her relatives and friends, even as she agreed to make the full payment. She had taken a loan from the Small Credit Tara Rupee loan app. Now, the local police have registered a “case under IPC Sections 354A(1)(iv) for making sexually coloured remarks, 506 for criminal intimidation and 509 for insulting the modesty of a woman, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act,” the publication reported.

The report also said that this is the seventh such report that the police had received this month so far.

In another case last month, a 20-year-old youngster started getting threat messages six days after he took a loan of Rs 11,000 from Gold Cash app. When the youngster failed to make the payment, the fraudsters started getting morphed images that were also sent to his friends for getting a repayment for the loaned amount. As per a report by the New Indian Express, the Kochi Police have registered a case under IPC section 506 of criminal intimidation, IT Act section 66(e) for violation of privacy and Kerala Police Act 120(o) against the makers of the app.

A local police officer told TOI that frausters behind these fake loan apps credit a specific amount to a user’s account as a part of the loan, which needs to be returned within a specific amount of time. In the background, the app that the tricksters use gets access to user’s contact list and gallery. If the user fails to return the amount in the specified time, the tricksters send vulgar messages about the user to their contacts. They also blackmail users by threatening to leak images of their loved ones on the internet.

How to protect yourself from such scheme

One of the easiest ways to avoid falling prey to such schemes is by not availing loans from apps that claim to be providing easy loans to smartphone users. Apart from this, smartphone users should also refrain from giving apps access to their sensitive data such as photo gallery and contacts. Smartphone users should also check app reviews and developer details before downloading or using any app from the Play Store or App Store.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 6:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

RBI urges govt to ban crypto, now govt seeks help from other countries
News
RBI urges govt to ban crypto, now govt seeks help from other countries
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets certified by FCC: All you need to know

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets certified by FCC: All you need to know

Flipkart to host its Big Saving Days sale in India from July 23-July 27

Deals

Flipkart to host its Big Saving Days sale in India from July 23-July 27

Android users, delete these apps from your smartphone now: Here s why

News

Android users, delete these apps from your smartphone now: Here s why

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched: Here are top features you should check out

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched: Here are top features you should check out

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Fake loan apps are targeting users in India: How to protect yourself

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official launch

RBI urges govt to ban crypto, now govt seeks help from other countries

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets certified by FCC: All you need to know

Flipkart to host its Big Saving Days sale in India from July 23-July 27

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999