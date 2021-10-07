Beware! This fake shopping website dupes thousands of buyers amid festive seasons

Technology has made everything easy and simple for us. There was a time when shopping meant to visit the market, but nowadays shopping can be done sitting at home. Online shopping has become very popular in cities and towns, but not all online websites are genuine. Also Read - After PUBG Mobile, Chinese online shopping app Shein to relaunch in India

The slightest mistake in shopping through the internet is defrauding the customers. Consumers are falling prey to fraud by getting caught in the websites selling goods at low prices on the internet. From torn sarees to dummy mobile, there are endless encounters where buyers are getting trapped in the hands of online fraudsters. Also Read - Amazon launches e-pharmacy service in India

Fake online shopping website

wellbuymall.com is one such portal that has duped thousands of Indian users. The website lured buyers to purchase technology products and vanished immediately after making the payment. The website is currently inoperative. The URL of wellbuymall.com now redirects users to a Chinese message that translates “Site Not Found. Your request did not find the corresponding site in the webserver!” Also Read - India's CERT issues warning about credit card scam on the internet

One of the fraud victims, Sujeet Verma, posted his experience on scamadviser.com that he placed an order and paid online. But the website didn’t deliver the product, and now it doesn’t even exist. Another victim named Sunil Gupta shared that he ordered an SSD, but after the payment was made, the website did not respond, and neither delivered the product.

There are several other experiences where buyers are caught under these malicious and fake shopping websites and then register a complaint in a cybercrime cell.

According to the cybercrime wing, while shopping online, keep in mind that either cash on delivery option is available on the site or money will have to be deposited online. Apart from this, if someone asks for information like a bank account or a customer’s mobile number by contacting them through a phone call, SMS, or email, then do not share the details.

How to save yourself from fake shopping websites