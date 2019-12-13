Here’s another case of Flipkart delivering something other than what was ordered. A report has surfaced online about how Flipkart delivered a fake phone to a Bengaluru man.

Bengaluru-based Rajani Kant Kushwah ordered an Apple iPhone 11 Pro from Flipkart. He paid the entire amount (Rs 93,900 after discount), and was expecting a swift delivery. But instead of getting the smartphone of his dreams, this ordeal turned out to be a nightmare.

On opening the box, Kushwah found a device that looks like an iPhone, but isn’t one. The triple rear cameras were essentially just a sticker, IBTimes reports. And though the device looks like an iPhone XS, it actually runs a different operating system with Android apps on it.

Flipkart, on its part, has assured Kushwah that the fake iPhone will soon be replaced. But at the time of filing this story, he is still stuck with the fake phone.

Flipkart delivery goof-ups

This is far from the first instance of a customer ordering something on Flipkart, and getting something else altogether. Earlier this month we reported about Kannur-based Vishnu Suresh’s ordeal. Suresh ordered a Rs 27,500 worth camera, but got a box of tiles instead. In addition to pieces of tiles, the box also contained the camera’s manual and warranty card.

Similarly, last year, a Mumbai-based engineer ordered an Apple iPhone 8 from Flipkart and got soap bar instead. Last year, actor Nakkhul similarly ordered a new Apple iPhone XS Max from Flipkart. But he too was duped when he received a fake iPhone instead.

