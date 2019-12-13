comscore Fake phone: Flipkart delivers fake iPhone instead of iPhone 11 Pro |BGR.in
  • Home
  • News
  • Fake phone on Flipkart: Bengaluru man orders Apple iPhone 11 Pro; gets fake iPhone
News

Fake phone on Flipkart: Bengaluru man orders Apple iPhone 11 Pro; gets fake iPhone

News

Flipkart delivered a phone that looks like an iPhone 11 Pro, but actually runs Android. This is not the first time this e-commerce site has goofed up with a delivery.

  • Published: December 13, 2019 10:08 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (4)

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Here’s another case of Flipkart delivering something other than what was ordered. A report has surfaced online about how Flipkart delivered a fake phone to a Bengaluru man.

Bengaluru-based Rajani Kant Kushwah ordered an Apple iPhone 11 Pro from Flipkart. He paid the entire amount (Rs 93,900 after discount), and was expecting a swift delivery. But instead of getting the smartphone of his dreams, this ordeal turned out to be a nightmare.

On opening the box, Kushwah found a device that looks like an iPhone, but isn’t one. The triple rear cameras were essentially just a sticker, IBTimes reports. And though the device looks like an iPhone XS, it actually runs a different operating system with Android apps on it.

Fake phone, Fake iPhone on FlipkartFlipkart, on its part, has assured Kushwah that the fake iPhone will soon be replaced. But at the time of filing this story, he is still stuck with the fake phone.

Flipkart delivery goof-ups

This is far from the first instance of a customer ordering something on Flipkart, and getting something else altogether. Earlier this month we reported about Kannur-based Vishnu Suresh’s ordeal. Suresh ordered a Rs 27,500 worth camera, but got a box of tiles instead. In addition to pieces of tiles, the box also contained the camera’s manual and warranty card.

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform

Also Read

Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform

Similarly, last year, a Mumbai-based engineer ordered an Apple iPhone 8 from Flipkart and got soap bar instead. Last year, actor Nakkhul similarly ordered a new Apple iPhone XS Max from Flipkart. But he too was duped when he received a fake iPhone instead.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 13, 2019 10:08 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

5

67940

iOS 11
A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
12 MP with OIS, ƒ/1.8 aperture
Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

109900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 11 update now rolling out
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 11 update now rolling out
WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action

News

WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action

Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone

News

Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification

After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India

News

After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 11 update now rolling out

WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action

Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification

After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone

News

Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone
After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India

News

After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India
Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut: Check features, offers, sale price, availability

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut: Check features, offers, sale price, availability
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launched
Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices

News

Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में TikTok को वायरल करने के बाद ByteDance अब इस म्यूजिक ऐप पर कर रहा है काम

Xiaomi ने 4 हजार रुपये में Gigabee Smart Walkie-Talkie लॉन्च किया, जानें फीचर्स

Flipkart पर Moto-Lenovo Days Sale आज से शुरू

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा, 1 हजार रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Flipkart Realme Winter Sale का फायदा उठाने का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 11 update now rolling out
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 11 update now rolling out
WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action

News

WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action
Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone

News

Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification
After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India

News

After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India