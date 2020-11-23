Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai

Warning consumers to be aware of fake Mi products in the market, Xiaomi India on Monday said counterfeit goods of an estimated worth of Rs 33.3 lakhs were seized from four suppliers in Chennai and three suppliers in Bengaluru. Also Read - TikTok-like short-video making app Chingari touches 38 million users

Raids were conducted in the market in the months of October and November after the company filed complaints with the local police stations. Also Read - Amazon Fire TV gets Hindi support for Alexa

Over 3,000 products consisting of mobile back cases, headphones, power banks, chargers, and earphones were found, Xiaomi India said. The shop owners from both the cities were arrested for allegedly selling fake Mi India products worth Rs 24.9 lakhs and Rs 8.4 lakhs respectively, the company said. Also Read - Xiaomi India claims it sold 13 million devices during the festive season

Upon interrogation, it was found that these suppliers have been managing this business for a long time and have sold multiple unauthorized products in the market.

Counterfeited products not only degrade customer experience but are also a big threat to consumer health and safety, and can also jeopardize privacy and and in some cases can also be hazardous.

Xiaomi India said that it has created a special task force that is responsible for constantly monitoring the market and acting against such unauthorized entities and counterfeiters. The company advised consumers to purchase “genuine” products from authorized stores of the brand and partner outlets.

In another news Xiaomi last week claimed that the company sold more than 13 million devices during the festive season in India. Last month, Amazon and hosted the sale and Big Billion Days sale for the festive season. In addition, Xiaomi also conducted the Mi festival sale and sold devices with massive discounts.

Apart from the smartphones, it sold over 450k Mi TVs and Home Entertainment products during Diwali wherein the larger screen sizes of 50 and 55-inch saw over 50 percent growth. The and were amongst the top favorites for consumers while Mi Box 4k and continued to be the top selling streaming devices across Amazon and Flipkart.

Written with agency inputs