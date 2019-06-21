comscore Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan with LED light launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan with LED light launched: Price in India, features
News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan with LED light launched: Price in India, features

News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan serves dual function of cooling and lighting.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 9:30 PM IST
Fanzart- Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan (1)

Fanzart has launched the smallest ceiling fan called Pappu in India. The company, which is India’s first luxury fan brand, says Pappu will be available for Rs 19,490. The ceiling fan comes with 26-inch sweep and also has LED light controls. The fan and it’s LED light can be controlled with a remote. The fan is said to be best suited for tight spaces.

The compact ceiling fan rotates at a speed of 340 RPM. It uses deep pitched blades for efficient airflow. The fan comes with an integrated 12W LED which supports three different light settings. Those buying Pappu will be able to set from Warm, Day or White output. The integrated LED light can thus be used as illumination for the room or simply as a reading light.

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019: Xiaomi, iFFALCON, MarQ, Thomson and more

Also Read

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019: Xiaomi, iFFALCON, MarQ, Thomson and more

Fanzart says the company has engineered the fan with Whisper Quiet Technology. The Pappu ceiling fan will be available across 45 franchise stores of Fanzart as well as Amazon India. While it is being pitched as a compact ceiling fan, it does not seem to compromise a lot on performance. Fanzart advertises it as capable for use in a standard room.

It claims that the fan is ideal for spaces such as walk-in closets, hallways, pooja rooms, bathrooms among other areas. With Pappu, Fanzart is pitching a unique offering in the market. It serves the purpose of cooling a compact room as well as illuminating it.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Fanzart is a brand known for such unique and creative designs. You can find the entire catalogue of products on its website. It offers choices like floral, pedestal, contemporary wooden, to name a few. At Rs 19,490, Pappu might seem expensive for an average household. But, it could be a value for those who can afford it.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 9:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple recalls select 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina for battery risk
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi aiming to launch more products for online buyers in India
thumb-img
Gaming
Watch: Sony PlayStation 5 will be able to level load in under a second
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019 registrations open now; all you need to know

Editor's Pick

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull
News
Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull
CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

News

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

News

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i स्मार्टफोन चार रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 8GB RAM के साथ हुए लॉन्च

सामने आई Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL की लॉन्च डेट और कीमत

6GB RAM +64GB स्टोरेज वाले Infinix Hot7Pro को 8,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, कल से हो जाएगा 1 हजार रुपये महंगा

Huawei ने MediaPad M6 टैबलेट किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL के डिजाइन और कलर वेरिएंट से जुड़ी ये नई जानकारी

News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
News
Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled
Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

News

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull
CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google
Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

News

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design