Fanzart Wave Plus ceiling fan launched at Rs 31,990

Fanzart, the luxury fan brand of India, has launched a new contemporary ceiling fan. The new model is called Wave Plus and Fanzart says it is inspired by the ocean. The Wave combines the twisty wave formation and uses natural grained wooden texture. The ceiling fan has a sleek and modern looking design that is now standard for this luxury fan brand. The Fanzart Wave Plus debuts on the back of success/interest seen with the Pappu Mini ceiling fan.

Fanzart Wave Plus: All you need to know

The Wave Plus from Fanzart features a twisted wooden veneer blade design paired with a natural wood grain finish. The design enhances the appearance and it doesn’t look like any traditional ceiling fan in the market. Fanzart says the ceiling fan is equipped with a 50-inch sweep and unique blade angle for highest ever air flow. It achieves all of that performance without emitting noise. The Wave Plus fan from Fanzart is priced at Rs 31,990. It is more expensive than the Redmi K20 Pro flagship smartphone from Xiaomi.

The price of Wave Plus can be owed to its high quality ABS blades and a brush less DC motor. The company says it consumers 70 percent lesser power compared to a conventional ceiling fan. It has three speed options and yet operates without much noise. “Facilitated with a reversible switch, the Fan supports Fanzart’s Unique Summer–Winter feature, a Bi-Directional Rotation capability – Anti-clockwise rotation for the cool breeze and clockwise rotation for the cozy warm air effect,” the company said.

Fanzart is calling the Wave Plus as a brown beauty and it comes with a remote control option as well. The remote allows users to change the frequency, adjust the fan speed, reverse the rotation and even add a sleep timer in clicks. The Wave Plus is available through Fanzart’s 60 experience centers across the country. It can also be purchased through its website at www.fanzartfans.com.