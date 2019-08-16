comscore Fanzart Wave Plus ceiling fan launched at Rs 31,990
  • Home
  • News
  • Fanzart Wave Plus, ocean-inspired modern ceiling fan launched at Rs 31,990
News

Fanzart Wave Plus, ocean-inspired modern ceiling fan launched at Rs 31,990

News

Fanzart Wave Plus is a ceiling fan that is more expensive than Xiaomi's flagship Redmi K20 Pro smartphone. Read to find out what makes this ceiling fan unique in the market.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 5:33 PM IST
Fanzart Wave Plus main

Fanzart, the luxury fan brand of India, has launched a new contemporary ceiling fan. The new model is called Wave Plus and Fanzart says it is inspired by the ocean. The Wave combines the twisty wave formation and uses natural grained wooden texture. The ceiling fan has a sleek and modern looking design that is now standard for this luxury fan brand. The Fanzart Wave Plus debuts on the back of success/interest seen with the Pappu Mini ceiling fan.

Fanzart Wave Plus: All you need to know

The Wave Plus from Fanzart features a twisted wooden veneer blade design paired with a natural wood grain finish. The design enhances the appearance and it doesn’t look like any traditional ceiling fan in the market. Fanzart says the ceiling fan is equipped with a 50-inch sweep and unique blade angle for highest ever air flow. It achieves all of that performance without emitting noise. The Wave Plus fan from Fanzart is priced at Rs 31,990. It is more expensive than the Redmi K20 Pro flagship smartphone from Xiaomi.

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan with LED light launched: Price in India, features

Also Read

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan with LED light launched: Price in India, features

The price of Wave Plus can be owed to its high quality ABS blades and a brush less DC motor. The company says it consumers 70 percent lesser power compared to a conventional ceiling fan. It has three speed options and yet operates without much noise. “Facilitated with a reversible switch, the Fan supports Fanzart’s Unique Summer–Winter feature, a Bi-Directional Rotation capability – Anti-clockwise rotation for the cool breeze and clockwise rotation for the cozy warm air effect,” the company said.

Fanzart is calling the Wave Plus as a brown beauty and it comes with a remote control option as well. The remote allows users to change the frequency, adjust the fan speed, reverse the rotation and even add a sleep timer in clicks. The Wave Plus is available through Fanzart’s 60 experience centers across the country. It can also be purchased through its website at www.fanzartfans.com.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 5:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Link to Windows feature from Galaxy Note 10 already back-ported
News
Link to Windows feature from Galaxy Note 10 already back-ported
Alleged Nokia 6.2 cases now listed on Amazon India

News

Alleged Nokia 6.2 cases now listed on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M21, M31, M41 key specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M21, M31, M41 key specifications leaked

Motorola One Vision now available via offline stores: Check price

News

Motorola One Vision now available via offline stores: Check price

Oppo Fantastic Days on Flipkart: Check out top smartphone deals

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days on Flipkart: Check out top smartphone deals

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Fanzart Wave Plus ceiling fan launched at Rs 31,990

Microsoft admits contractors listen to Skype, Cortana chats

Link to Windows feature from Galaxy Note 10 already back-ported

Alleged Nokia 6.2 cases now listed on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M21, M31, M41 key specifications leaked

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fanzart Wave Plus ceiling fan launched at Rs 31,990

News

Fanzart Wave Plus ceiling fan launched at Rs 31,990
Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 और 5 Pro के साथ 20 अगस्त को लॉन्च होंगे Realme Buds 2.0 ईयरफोन

Microsoft के कांट्रैक्टर्स सुन रहे हैं यूजर्स की Skype कॉल और Cortana चैट्स

Motorola One Vision अब ऑफलाइन रिटेलर्स के जरिए भी खरीदा जा सकेगा, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo Reno 2 भारत में 20X जूम और क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ 28 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

Meizu 16s Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक, शामिल होगा लेटेस्ट Snapdragon 855+ चिपसेट

News

Fanzart Wave Plus ceiling fan launched at Rs 31,990
News
Fanzart Wave Plus ceiling fan launched at Rs 31,990
Microsoft admits contractors listen to Skype, Cortana chats

News

Microsoft admits contractors listen to Skype, Cortana chats
Link to Windows feature from Galaxy Note 10 already back-ported

News

Link to Windows feature from Galaxy Note 10 already back-ported
Alleged Nokia 6.2 cases now listed on Amazon India

News

Alleged Nokia 6.2 cases now listed on Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy M21, M31, M41 key specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M21, M31, M41 key specifications leaked