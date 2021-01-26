Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR

Amid the ongoing farmer’s tractor protest in the National Capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to suspend internet services in parts of Delhi NCR due to the mass rioting. Reliance Jio has obeyed the order and suspended internet services in the Delhi NCR area. We are not sure if Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have also blocked internet services in the National Capital and NCR. Also Read - FAU-G India launch, Reliance Jio suspends internet services in Delhi NCR: Today's top tech news

Reliance Jio was quick at following the order and has suspended internet services in some parts of Delhi NCR. In fact, some Jio users have also received a message that states, “As per government instructions Internet services have been stopped in your area till further notice. REGINF.” The internet services will be blocked from 12:00 hrs to 23:59 hrs. Also Read - Airtel Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details here

While Jio has suspended the internet services in some parts of Delhi NCR, there are some areas where the internet services have been slowed down comparatively. Reliance Jio users have taken to Twitter to complain about the internet suspension and also slowed down of service. Also Read - JioMeet video calling platform crosses 15 millions users

Some users have also taken to the microblogging site to complain that Airtel and Jio WiFi have also stopped working.

Well, if you are looking for a fix, there’s nothing you can do here right now. The internet service is expected to be suspended until midnight or till the farmer protest ends. We reached out to Reliance Jio for comment but the company declined to comment.