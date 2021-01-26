comscore Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR
  • Home
  • News
  • Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR
News

Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR

News

Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR. Some users complain on Twitter. Get details here.

reliance jio 5G

Amid the ongoing farmer’s tractor protest in the National Capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to suspend internet services in parts of Delhi NCR due to the mass rioting. Reliance Jio has obeyed the order and suspended internet services in the Delhi NCR area. We are not sure if Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have also blocked internet services in the National Capital and NCR. Also Read - FAU-G India launch, Reliance Jio suspends internet services in Delhi NCR: Today's top tech news

Reliance Jio was quick at following the order and has suspended internet services in some parts of Delhi NCR. In fact, some Jio users have also received a message that states, “As per government instructions Internet services have been stopped in your area till further notice. REGINF.” The internet services will be blocked from 12:00 hrs to 23:59 hrs. Also Read - Airtel Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details here

While Jio has suspended the internet services in some parts of Delhi NCR, there are some areas where the internet services have been slowed down comparatively. Reliance Jio users have taken to Twitter to complain about the internet suspension and also slowed down of service. Also Read - JioMeet video calling platform crosses 15 millions users

Some users have also taken to the microblogging site to complain that Airtel and Jio WiFi have also stopped working.

Well, if you are looking for a fix, there’s nothing you can do here right now. The internet service is expected to be suspended until midnight or till the farmer protest ends. We reached out to Reliance Jio for comment but the company declined to comment.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 26, 2021 5:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 26, 2021 5:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Tech News today: FAU-G India launch, permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps and more
News
Tech News today: FAU-G India launch, permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps and more
Top cordless vacuum cleaners that you can buy in India

Photo Gallery

Top cordless vacuum cleaners that you can buy in India

Top cordless vaccum cleaners that you can buy in India

Photo Gallery

Top cordless vaccum cleaners that you can buy in India

Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR

News

Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR

Facebook IDs, phone numbers of over 500 million users up for sale

News

Facebook IDs, phone numbers of over 500 million users up for sale

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

Features

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Tech News today: FAU-G India launch, permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps and more

Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR

Facebook IDs, phone numbers of over 500 million users up for sale

Government of India could permanently ban 59 Chinese apps

FAU-G mobile game launched in India, released on Google Play store

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, and 5G phones in 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tech News today: FAU-G India launch, permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps and more

News

Tech News today: FAU-G India launch, permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps and more
Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR

News

Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR
Airtel Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details here

Telecom

Airtel Rs 78 and Rs 248 data add-on plans: Check details here
JioMeet video calling platform crosses 15 millions users

News

JioMeet video calling platform crosses 15 millions users
Vi (Vodafone Idea) has partnered with MFine to offer free consultations

Telecom

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has partnered with MFine to offer free consultations

हिंदी समाचार

Delhi Internet Shutdown: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बंद की गई इंटरनेट और टेलीकॉम सेवाएं

48MP कैमरा वाला ZTE Blade X1 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

India Republic Day 2021 : Google ने डूडल बनाकर दी गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, जानें क्या है खास

Redmi Note 10 सीरीज फरवरी में हो सकती है लॉन्च, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और 6000mAh की बैटरी

FAU-G गेम में जल्द मिलेंगे Team Deathmatch और Free for all मोड, PUBG को टक्कर देंगे अपकमिंग मोड

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

News

Tech News today: FAU-G India launch, permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps and more
News
Tech News today: FAU-G India launch, permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps and more
Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR

News

Farmer protest update: Reliance Jio blocks internet services in Delhi NCR
Facebook IDs, phone numbers of over 500 million users up for sale

News

Facebook IDs, phone numbers of over 500 million users up for sale
Government of India could permanently ban 59 Chinese apps

News

Government of India could permanently ban 59 Chinese apps
FAU-G mobile game launched in India, released on Google Play store

News

FAU-G mobile game launched in India, released on Google Play store

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers