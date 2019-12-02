FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

FASTag deadline has been extended to December 15 by the transport ministry. The deadline was initially set to December 1 but the government has now extended it to December 15. FASTag is meant to support government’s plan for 100 percent electronic toll collection across National Highways in the country. The extension by two weeks or 15 days will serve as a breather for vehicle owners yet to get FASTag, a sticker that needs to be put at the front windshield of your vehicle.

The FASTag then becomes the radio frequency identity of your vehicle and it is automatically read by the sensors placed at toll plazas. The highways ministry had first written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) about conversion of all toll lanes to FASTag lanes at national highways in July this year. The move is meant to make travel through toll plazas seamless and will help remove congestion as well. The NHAI has confirmed that FASTag-enabled payment is currently available at over 450 toll plazas across the country.

How does FASTag work?

FASTag relies on RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology to recognize the vehicle passing through a toll lane. Using the tag, it identifies the passing of a vehicle and records details such as the vehicle class and status of the tag. The tag is connected to your bank account or a wallet that provisions automatic deduction of toll charges. The tag fixed on the windscreen of your vehicle allows for direct deduction of toll charges from your prepaid or savings account.

How to get FASTag?

FASTag is currently issued by 23 certified banks including small finance banks, payments bank and co-operative banks. It can also be obtained from select toll plazas, petrol pumps, RTOs and online from platforms such as Amazon, Airtel Thanks app and Paytm. If you have an Android or iOS device then you can download the MyFASTag app and then buy from there. FASTag can be bought by those who own cars, utility vehicles, vans and other light motor vehicles.