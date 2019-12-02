comscore FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15
  • Home
  • News
  • FASTag deadline extended to December 15: Here is how it works and where to buy
News

FASTag deadline extended to December 15: Here is how it works and where to buy

News

Government has extended the deadline of mandatory FASTag to December 15 after vehicle owners scramble to get the RFID-based payment system.

  • Published: December 2, 2019 9:25 AM IST
fastag

FASTag deadline has been extended to December 15 by the transport ministry. The deadline was initially set to December 1 but the government has now extended it to December 15. FASTag is meant to support government’s plan for 100 percent electronic toll collection across National Highways in the country. The extension by two weeks or 15 days will serve as a breather for vehicle owners yet to get FASTag, a sticker that needs to be put at the front windshield of your vehicle.

The FASTag then becomes the radio frequency identity of your vehicle and it is automatically read by the sensors placed at toll plazas. The highways ministry had first written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) about conversion of all toll lanes to FASTag lanes at national highways in July this year. The move is meant to make travel through toll plazas seamless and will help remove congestion as well. The NHAI has confirmed that FASTag-enabled payment is currently available at over 450 toll plazas across the country.

Watch: Smartphones that recently got a price cut

How does FASTag work?

FASTag relies on RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology to recognize the vehicle passing through a toll lane. Using the tag, it identifies the passing of a vehicle and records details such as the vehicle class and status of the tag. The tag is connected to your bank account or a wallet that provisions automatic deduction of toll charges. The tag fixed on the windscreen of your vehicle allows for direct deduction of toll charges from your prepaid or savings account.

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge, validity and everything else you need to know

Also Read

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge, validity and everything else you need to know

How to get FASTag?

FASTag is currently issued by 23 certified banks including small finance banks, payments bank and co-operative banks. It can also be obtained from select toll plazas, petrol pumps, RTOs and online from platforms such as Amazon, Airtel Thanks app and Paytm. If you have an Android or iOS device then you can download the MyFASTag app and then buy from there. FASTag can be bought by those who own cars, utility vehicles, vans and other light motor vehicles.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 2, 2019 9:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features
News
Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features
FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

News

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition goes on sale today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition goes on sale today

Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro get a price cut in India: Check out the new price, offers and specifications

Deals

Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro get a price cut in India: Check out the new price, offers and specifications

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

News

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

TicWatch E2 Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

Related Topics

Related Stories

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

News

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15
FASTag offers: A look deals before buying one

Deals

FASTag offers: A look deals before buying one
FASTag: Over 70 lakh tags issued so far

News

FASTag: Over 70 lakh tags issued so far
How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

Features

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे दूसरी फ्लैश सेल, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Realme 5s Sale Today : आज फिर सेल पर आएगा Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Vodafone के बाद Airtel के प्रीपेड प्लान भी हुए महंगे, ये हैं सभी रिचार्ज पैक की नई कीमत

Vodafone Idea ने प्रीपेड प्लान की कीमतों में की बढ़ोतरी, 3 दिसंबर से नई कीमत होगी लागू

Oppo A9 2020 और Reno 2Z स्मार्टफोन हुए 2 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते

News

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display
News
Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display
Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

News

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features
FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

News

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15
Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

News

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more
Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon