comscore FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • FASTag Fraud: Here's how scamsters duped Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000
News

FASTag Fraud: Here's how scamsters duped Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

News

Scamsters have found a new way to cheat citizens with FASTag Fraud. Here's how Bengaluru man was duped of Rs 50,000.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 3:53 PM IST
fastag-indusind-bank

With FASTag getting implemented across national highways for cashless toll payments, scamsters have found a new way to cheat citizens. On the pretext of help people register and get started with FASTag, scamsters are siphoning money from the bank accounts of victims. A recent FASTag fraud incident has just come to light in Bengaluru. Here is all you need to know.

Related Stories


FASTag Fraud detailed

According to a report on The Times of India, Bengaluru man has lost Rs 50,000 to fraudsters. After complaining about the wallet not working, he got a fake call from the so-called Axis Bank customer care executive. He sent him an online form to get going with his FASTag wallet.

Scamsters cleverly sent “Axis Bank – FASTag Form” to the victim. They fooled him about the registration process and managed to get his UPI PIN. “The caller sent me a link through SMS and asked me to provide a few details in order to activate my FASTag wallet,” the victim told the publication.

He provided details like the full name, UPI PIN and registered mobile number. The victim entered the PIN and other details, and submitted it. The so-called helpdesk person also told him that a one-time-password (OTP) will be generated and sent to his phone. He was then asked to send the OTP to a different number, which the victim did. With all these details, scamsters were able to siphon Rs 50,000 from his account.

A word of caution

We would request our readers to not reveal any PIN or password to anyone under any circumstances. For registering your FASTag, you aren’t required to provide any online banking details or passwords. The FASTag being completely new, scamsters are trying all possible ways to dupe users.

You can activate the tags using MyFASTag app, by visiting the bank branch or by getting it from authorized dealers. Ensure that you don’t reveal your password or PIN and other confidential details to anyone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 3:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out
News
Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out
FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

News

FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

News

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

Fortnite now runs at 120 frames per second on Apple iPad Pro

Gaming

Fortnite now runs at 120 frames per second on Apple iPad Pro

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

News

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Realme loses market share after festive season sales: Report

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out

FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

News

FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000
Reliance Jio introduces UPI Payments Service on My Jio App

News

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Payments Service on My Jio App
Paytm Bank becomes largest issuer of FASTags

News

Paytm Bank becomes largest issuer of FASTags
BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more

News

BHIM app updated with redesigned UI and more
How to recharge FASTag account

How To

How to recharge FASTag account

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Reliance Jio के MyJio App पर UPI पेमेंट सर्विस लॉन्च किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

टेलीकॉम कंपनियां फिर से दे सकती हैं यूजर्स को झटका, 30 प्रतिशत तक महंगे हो सकते हैं मोबाइल टैरिफ

वोडाफोन ने 997 रुपये का लॉन्ग टर्म प्रीपेड प्लान 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें बेनिफिट्स

Sony PlayStation 5 लेकर सामने आई नई जानकारी, अगले महीने हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 38,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Realme loses market share after festive season sales: Report
News
Realme loses market share after festive season sales: Report
Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out
FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

News

FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000
Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

News

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999
Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

News

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips