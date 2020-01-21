FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

With FASTag getting implemented across national highways for cashless toll payments, scamsters have found a new way to cheat citizens. On the pretext of help people register and get started with FASTag, scamsters are siphoning money from the bank accounts of victims. A recent FASTag fraud incident has just come to light in Bengaluru. Here is all you need to know.

FASTag Fraud detailed

According to a report on The Times of India, Bengaluru man has lost Rs 50,000 to fraudsters. After complaining about the wallet not working, he got a fake call from the so-called Axis Bank customer care executive. He sent him an online form to get going with his FASTag wallet.

Scamsters cleverly sent “Axis Bank – FASTag Form” to the victim. They fooled him about the registration process and managed to get his UPI PIN. “The caller sent me a link through SMS and asked me to provide a few details in order to activate my FASTag wallet,” the victim told the publication.

He provided details like the full name, UPI PIN and registered mobile number. The victim entered the PIN and other details, and submitted it. The so-called helpdesk person also told him that a one-time-password (OTP) will be generated and sent to his phone. He was then asked to send the OTP to a different number, which the victim did. With all these details, scamsters were able to siphon Rs 50,000 from his account.

A word of caution

We would request our readers to not reveal any PIN or password to anyone under any circumstances. For registering your FASTag, you aren’t required to provide any online banking details or passwords. The FASTag being completely new, scamsters are trying all possible ways to dupe users.

You can activate the tags using MyFASTag app, by visiting the bank branch or by getting it from authorized dealers. Ensure that you don’t reveal your password or PIN and other confidential details to anyone.