FASTag is now free until February 29, NHAI waves off charges for 15 days

Vehicle owners can visit national highway toll plazas, regional transport offices, common service centres, transport hubs, petrol pumps, and all other authorized physical point-of-sale locations with a valid Registration Certificate (RC) to avail the free FASTag until February 29.

  • Published: February 15, 2020 9:10 AM IST
The Central government is once again offering FASTag for free until February 29. In a bid to promote electronic toll collection, the ‘Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ has announced that the Rs 100 cost of the FASTag has been waived off for next 15 days. Starting February 15 to February 29, the NHAI FASTag will be available for free to all consumers who still don’t have it for their vehicle.

The ministry said that the vehicle owners can visit national highway toll plazas, regional transport offices, common service centres, transport hubs, petrol pumps, and all other authorized physical point-of-sale locations with a valid Registration Certificate (RC) to avail the free FASTag until February 29.

“In order to further increase digital collection of user fee via FASTag at NH fee plazas, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to waive off the FASTag cost of Rs 100 for NHAI FASTag between February 15 and 29, 2020,” noted statement on Friday.

To note, since the government has waived off NHAI FASTag charges only, it doesn’t mean that you’ll not have to pay for another third-party issued FASTags like Paytm, ICICI, HDFC or any other. Other individual tag issuing companies/ banks are still charging the fee of Rs 100 along with security deposit of Rs 200. To recall, the government had made the FASTag free in December as well. The system has already been implemented across all tolls in the country.

What is FASTag?

It is a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology-based sticker. You will need to affix that on your vehicle’s windscreen. The toll booth will have the RFID reader to scan these tags. Just like mobile wallets, you need to recharge the tag account for the amount to be debited at toll plazas. But, in order to recharge, a wallet ID is important. You can login using the credentials and recharge the account, just like you do with Paytm or Freecharge wallet.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2020 9:10 AM IST

