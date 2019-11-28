comscore FASTag: Over 70 lakh tags issued ahead of December 1 deadline
  • Home
  • News
  • FASTag: Over 70 lakh tags issued ahead of December 1 deadline
News

FASTag: Over 70 lakh tags issued ahead of December 1 deadline

News

The highest per-day sales stand at 135,583 FASTags.

  • Published: November 28, 2019 11:03 AM IST
fastag

Ahead of the December 1 deadline, more than 70 lakh FASTags have been issued, the government said. Tuesday (November 26) saw the highest per-day sales at 135,583 tags. The National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program is the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The implementation is on a pan-India basis. It aims to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee as per the notified rates. It uses passive radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

Government issues a statement

“Over 70 lakh FASTags are issued till date, with the highest per-day issuance of 1,35,583 tags on November 26, 2019, (Tuesday), whereas 1.03 lakh tags were issued on the day before. The average daily issuance has grown by 330 percent from 8,000 in July to 35,000 tags sold in November 2019,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

FASTag cost waived off

After the announcement of the waiver of tag cost from November 21, there has been a growth in FASTag issuance. FASTag is accepted on more than 560 toll plazas, and more are added on a daily basis. To further enhance digital payments, the ministry has declared all lanes of fee plazas on national highways as ‘FASTag lanes’ by December 1.

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge, validity and everything else you need to know

Also Read

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge, validity and everything else you need to know

However, one lane in each direction will be the ‘hybrid lane.’ This will accept FASTag and other modes of payment. “With the above mandate, average daily transactions processed through FASTag have grown from 8.8 lakh in July this year to 11.2 lakh transactions in November 2019. The average daily collection has grown from Rs 11.2 crore to Rs 19.5 crore for the given period,” the ministry said.

Different modes of loading balance

To avoid difficulties at toll plazas, commuters need to maintain a sufficient balance wallet linked to FASTag. Users can add balance using different modes of recharges. This includes debit card, credit card, UPI, net banking and more.

Customers can call on the helpline number ‘1033’, for any assistance related to FASTags. Users can also reach out to the banks to obtain a FASTag.

With inputs from PTI.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 28, 2019 11:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed
News
Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed
Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers

News

Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite spotted on Geekbench with key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite spotted on Geekbench with key specs

Vivo V17 features leaked ahead of December India launch

News

Vivo V17 features leaked ahead of December India launch

FASTag: Over 70 lakh tags issued so far

News

FASTag: Over 70 lakh tags issued so far

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Delhi man uses bathroom to reach safety after laptop on bed causes fire

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite spotted on Geekbench with key specs

Vivo V17 features leaked ahead of December India launch

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

FASTag: Over 70 lakh tags issued so far

News

FASTag: Over 70 lakh tags issued so far
How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

Features

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more
BHIM app update brings minor design tweaks and more

News

BHIM app update brings minor design tweaks and more
Overseas UPI payments likely to be operational soon

News

Overseas UPI payments likely to be operational soon
Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more

हिंदी समाचार

iFFalcon Days Sale: 10,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिल रहे हैं Android TV

Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S को शाओमी ने इस स्पेशल फीचर के साथ किया लॉन्च

Flipkart Moto Lenovo Sale का आखिरी दिन आज, 5 हजार रुपये सस्ते मिल रहे हैं मोटोरोला और लेनेवो के स्मार्टफोन्स

Nokia Smart TV भारत में इन खूबियों के साथ 5 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Realme Black Friday Sale : रियलमी के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा 2 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Delhi man uses bathroom to reach safety after laptop on bed causes fire
News
Delhi man uses bathroom to reach safety after laptop on bed causes fire
Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

News

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed
Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers

News

Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite spotted on Geekbench with key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite spotted on Geekbench with key specs
Vivo V17 features leaked ahead of December India launch

News

Vivo V17 features leaked ahead of December India launch