FASTag: Over 70 lakh tags issued ahead of December 1 deadline

Ahead of the December 1 deadline, more than 70 lakh FASTags have been issued, the government said. Tuesday (November 26) saw the highest per-day sales at 135,583 tags. The National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program is the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The implementation is on a pan-India basis. It aims to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee as per the notified rates. It uses passive radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

Government issues a statement

“Over 70 lakh FASTags are issued till date, with the highest per-day issuance of 1,35,583 tags on November 26, 2019, (Tuesday), whereas 1.03 lakh tags were issued on the day before. The average daily issuance has grown by 330 percent from 8,000 in July to 35,000 tags sold in November 2019,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

FASTag cost waived off

After the announcement of the waiver of tag cost from November 21, there has been a growth in FASTag issuance. FASTag is accepted on more than 560 toll plazas, and more are added on a daily basis. To further enhance digital payments, the ministry has declared all lanes of fee plazas on national highways as ‘FASTag lanes’ by December 1.

However, one lane in each direction will be the ‘hybrid lane.’ This will accept FASTag and other modes of payment. “With the above mandate, average daily transactions processed through FASTag have grown from 8.8 lakh in July this year to 11.2 lakh transactions in November 2019. The average daily collection has grown from Rs 11.2 crore to Rs 19.5 crore for the given period,” the ministry said.

Different modes of loading balance

To avoid difficulties at toll plazas, commuters need to maintain a sufficient balance wallet linked to FASTag. Users can add balance using different modes of recharges. This includes debit card, credit card, UPI, net banking and more.

Customers can call on the helpline number ‘1033’, for any assistance related to FASTags. Users can also reach out to the banks to obtain a FASTag.

With inputs from PTI.