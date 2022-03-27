Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire

While more and more people sway towards purchasing electric vehicles, many new competitors have emerged in the market. While products like the Ather 450x are heavily tested, many new electric scooter brands are not conducting proper checks and are selling half baked products, which are not as safe as they can be. Also Read - Ola S1 catches fire on the road: Here’s what Ola has to say about it

In a tragic incident that took place in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, a man and his daughter met their demise after their e-bike caught fire, suffocating them in their asbestos sheet-laden house in the wee hours on Saturday.

According to the Police report, M. Duraivarma who ran a photo studio bought a new e-bike and had plugged its charger into an old socket in the entrance of his house on Friday night. During the charging process, an electrical short circuit led to the e-bike catching fire and the smoke spread through the residence. Suffocating on the smoke, Duraivarma and his 13-year-old daughter Mohana Preethi met their demise.

The Police states that the socket might be an old one with less voltage capacity to charge an e-bike.

The fire was noticed at around 1 AM by the locals, who alerted the police and Duraivarma’s sister. They tried to put out the flames, but were unsuccessful as the fire was thick and had spread to a nearby petrol bike.

After firefighters put out the flames and entered the house, both the father and the daughter were found dead with minor injuries. The family is now survived by Duraivarma’s son, who went to stay with a close relative. The daughter had come back after several months as she was staying at a relative’s place at Thiruvannamalai for getting a better education.

The brand of the e-bike has not been revealed, and the police investigation is still going on. The fire could have had been caused due to old circuitry, however, electric vehicles are supposed to come with safeguards to protect their users from such incidents.