Father's Day 2020: Wish your dad with a cool digital card with latest Google Doodle

The latest Google Doodle gives you a clean slate with some decorative stickers to let you send a digital card and celebrate father's day.

  • Published: June 21, 2020 11:55 AM IST
On Father’s day, Google has published a fun and interactive doodle. The company has given you a clean slate with some decorative stickers to send heartfelt wishes to fathers around the world. As people are now staying indoors and are stuck at different places, this is a good attempt to send a sweet digital Father’s Day card. You can create a cool virtual card using elements like animated hearts, Emperor Penguins, Sea horses, and more.

You also get to change the background color of the card. The latest Google doodle will also remind one of a time when hand-made cards were used to send heartfelt wishes. Google says, “Whether they’re near or far, make Dad a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle.” Father’s Day is celebrated every third Sunday in the month of June.

Once you create the card and send it, your dad will receive it in a small video form. The company allows you to send e-card to different social networking apps. You might have planned a good surprise for your dad, but you can also attach this digital card Google doodle card to express your love. In case you are wondering how to create it, you just need to click on the doodle, and a craft page will pop up.

The celebrations for Father’s Day dates back to 1908 when the first known Father’s Day service was conducted at a church in West Virginia. The service is credited to Grace Golden Clayton, who suggested that the Sunday service to be held in the honor of over 200 fathers who lost their lives at a mining explosion in Monongah.

However, this day did not become an international event until 1909 when Sonara Smart Dodd from Washington proposed the idea of Father’s Day to Spokane Ministerial Association and the YMCA on June 5th as it was the day her father was born. The first Father’s Day was observed a year later on June 19, 1910 in Spokane, Washington.

