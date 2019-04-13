comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • FB spent $20mn on Zuckerberg's security in 2018
News

FB spent $20mn on Zuckerberg's security in 2018

News

The aircraft expenses went to charter companies and included "passenger fees, fuel, crew, and catering costs".

  • Published: April 13, 2019 3:55 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg F8

Facebook spent $20 million on its CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s personal security last year — four times more than what he received for security in 2016.

In a filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, Facebook said it spent $2.6 million on private plane costs — up from $1.5 million a year before, CNET reported.

The aircraft expenses went to charter companies and included “passenger fees, fuel, crew, and catering costs”.

Zuckerberg takes $1 as salary each year but his total compensation was $22.6 million in 2018 — more than double since 2017 when he made $9.1 million in total compensation.

Facebook spent $2.9 million on personal security for its COO Sheryl Sandberg. The social networking giant spent more than $900,000 on her private plane costs.

The hike in security expenditure for its leaders is owing to Facebook facing the heat for growing cases of election interference and data misuse on its platform.

“Because of the high visibility of our company, our compensation and governance committee has authorised an ‘overall security programme’ for Zuckerberg to address safety concerns due to specific threats to his safety arising directly as a result of his position as our founder, CEO, Chairman, and controlling stockholder,” read the company document.

  • Published Date: April 13, 2019 3:55 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Thanos may be making a comeback to Fortnite ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame: Reports
Gaming
Thanos may be making a comeback to Fortnite ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame: Reports
India will get 5G smartphones in Q3 before 5G network: Rajen Vagadia, VP & President - Qualcomm India

News

India will get 5G smartphones in Q3 before 5G network: Rajen Vagadia, VP & President - Qualcomm India

OnePlus 6T gets Windows 10 installed on it complete with Modern Warfare 2

News

OnePlus 6T gets Windows 10 installed on it complete with Modern Warfare 2

5 paid Android games that are free to download right now

Gaming

5 paid Android games that are free to download right now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

TikTok added nearly 9 cr Indian users in Q1: Report

FB spent $20mn on Zuckerberg's security in 2018

TikTok removes over 6 mn videos for violating community guidelines in India

BSNL FTTH Plan details: Offers up to 100Mbps speeds, 170GB daily data, Amazon Prime subscription and more

OnePlus 7 leak reveals OnePlus' plans to bring back 3.5mm audio jack

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

FB spent $20mn on Zuckerberg's security in 2018

News

FB spent $20mn on Zuckerberg's security in 2018
Instagram reducing spread of 'inappropriate' content

News

Instagram reducing spread of 'inappropriate' content
Facebook to use Artificial Intelligence to map world population

News

Facebook to use Artificial Intelligence to map world population
Facebook ordered to pay 30,000 euros in France over 'abusive' usage terms

News

Facebook ordered to pay 30,000 euros in France over 'abusive' usage terms
WhatsApp adds 'Ignore archived chats' feature to 2.19.101 Android beta version

News

WhatsApp adds 'Ignore archived chats' feature to 2.19.101 Android beta version

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3 Pro में शामिल होगा स्नैपड्रैगन 710 SoC और फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट!

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 Pro को लेटेस्ट सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिलनी शुरू हुई नई अपडेट

12 भारतीय भाषाओं के साथ रिलायंस जियो ने लॉन्च किया नया Jio News ऐप

पुराने मोबाइल को बदलने से पहले इस खबर को जरूर पढ़ें

2019 के शुरुआती तीन महीनों में टिकटॉक से जुड़े 9 करोड़ भारतीय यूजर्स

News

TikTok added nearly 9 cr Indian users in Q1: Report
News
TikTok added nearly 9 cr Indian users in Q1: Report
FB spent $20mn on Zuckerberg's security in 2018

News

FB spent $20mn on Zuckerberg's security in 2018
TikTok removes over 6 mn videos for violating community guidelines in India

News

TikTok removes over 6 mn videos for violating community guidelines in India
BSNL FTTH Plan details: Offers up to 100Mbps speeds, 170GB daily data, Amazon Prime subscription and more

News

BSNL FTTH Plan details: Offers up to 100Mbps speeds, 170GB daily data, Amazon Prime subscription and more
OnePlus 7 leak reveals OnePlus' plans to bring back 3.5mm audio jack

News

OnePlus 7 leak reveals OnePlus' plans to bring back 3.5mm audio jack