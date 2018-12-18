comscore
F&D launches 43-inch smart TV in India: Price, features

F&D is entering the TV segment in India, which is seeing a strong disruption.

  Published: December 18, 2018 3:10 PM IST
India saw a huge disruption in smartphone industry last year and this year, it was the turn of television. Xiaomi launched its Mi TVs in India early this year, and it was followed by the likes of Blaupunkt and several other brands this year. Now, F&D, one of the oldest players in the audio industry, is also making its entry into the TV segment.

The company has launched its first television, 43-inch FLT–4302SHG SMART LED TV, in India. The smart TV from F&D features a 43-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and the company claims that it is using the A+ grade panel. The panel has a dynamic contrast ratio of above 310 nits, and is being protected by a toughened glass protection. The TV also comes with introductory launch offer of 1+2 years extended warranty.

With smart TVs, it has been seen that audio system is the weakest part and with its 43-inch FLT–4302SHG SMART LED TV, F&D is offering an integrated 16W box speakers, comprising of two 8W speakers. The smart TV runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, and comes pre-installed with applications such as Netflix, Hotstar for on-demand video streaming.

“43-inch is a sweet spot in the LED TV market, witnessing huge demand from customers who are looking for novelty in TV technology and features at an affordable pricing. This is where our new product addition of the Smart LED TV, 43-inch Full HD TV fits in. The TV comes with FHD resolution, superior contrast ratio along with toughened glass protection for stunning viewing experience,” F&D said in a statement.

In terms of connectivity, the F&D’s 43-inch smart TV comes with two USB ports and 3 HDMI ports for pairing external devices as well. The 43-inch smart TV from F&D is priced at Rs 49,990 and is now available for purchase from leading retail stores in the country.

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A83, Oppo F9 और Oppo F9 Pro की कीमत में हुई कटौती

नूबिया रेड मैजिक गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

गूगल और फेसबुक नियम उल्लंघन पर 450,000 डॉलर का करेंगे भुगतान

साउथ कोरियन सबवे पर स्पॉट हुआ Samsung Galaxy S10

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 को मिली नई अपडेट, कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस के साथ सिस्टम में हुए कई सुधार

