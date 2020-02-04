Google is rolling out a new software update for its Pixel range of devices. These include the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4-series. The update brings February 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and performance improvements. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Android update from Google.

February 2020 security update details

The February 2020 security patch resolves a total of 13 issues dated for 2020-02-01. The security patch also resolves 12 other known issues dated for 2020-02-05. The vulnerabilities range from high to critical. As with any Android security patch, the update brings fixes for the severe vulnerability that affects the media framework, which could have allowed a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through a crafted file on affected devices.

Google also revealed more fixes in a separate security bulletin dedicated to Google Pixel devices. Google Pixel 4, on the other hand, is getting several improvements in various categories. According to the changelog, the update brings improvements to Pixel 4/4XL system settings. That fixes a bug for some devices that got stuck during the boot.

The update also has camera improvements, which fixes the overexpose and stuck preview issues in the video recording app. The Pixel 4 update further includes improvements for NFC and Google Assistant, which brings fix for broken NFC functionality in certain apps and fix for UI crash while using assistant, respectively.

To check for the update, head into Settings > System > Advanced > System update. Unfortunately, the original Pixel and Pixel XL are not getting the update. Users who missed on the previous January 2020 security patch, will get a joint update. However, if your Pixel device is already running the latest January 2020 Android security update, then you will get a simple update. The company has also rolled out the new update as an Over the Air (OTA) update.

