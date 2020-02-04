comscore February 2020 security update rolls out to Google Pixels | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • February 2020 Android security patch rolls out to Google Pixel smartphones
News

February 2020 Android security patch rolls out to Google Pixel smartphones

News

The February 2020 security patch resolves a total of 13 issues dated for 2020-02-01. The security patch also resolves 12 other known issues.

  • Published: February 4, 2020 10:41 AM IST
google pixel 3a xl review google stock photo

Google is rolling out a new software update for its Pixel range of devices. These include the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4-series. The update brings February 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and performance improvements. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Android update from Google.

Related Stories


February 2020 security update details

The February 2020 security patch resolves a total of 13 issues dated for 2020-02-01. The security patch also resolves 12 other known issues dated for 2020-02-05. The vulnerabilities range from high to critical. As with any Android security patch, the update brings fixes for the severe vulnerability that affects the media framework, which could have allowed a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through a crafted file on affected devices.

Google also revealed more fixes in a separate security bulletin dedicated to Google Pixel devices. Google Pixel 4, on the other hand, is getting several improvements in various categories. According to the changelog, the update brings improvements to Pixel 4/4XL system settings. That fixes a bug for some devices that got stuck during the boot.

The update also has camera improvements, which fixes the overexpose and stuck preview issues in the video recording app. The Pixel 4 update further includes improvements for NFC and Google Assistant, which brings fix for broken NFC functionality in certain apps and fix for UI crash while using assistant, respectively.

To check for the update, head into Settings > System > Advanced > System update. Unfortunately, the original Pixel and Pixel XL are not getting the update. Users who missed on the previous January 2020 security patch, will get a joint update. However, if your Pixel device is already running the latest January 2020 Android security update, then you will get a simple update. The company has also rolled out the new update as an Over the Air (OTA) update.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 4, 2020 10:41 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Vivo TWS earphones India launch expected soon: Check features
News
Vivo TWS earphones India launch expected soon: Check features
BSNL Rs 1,999 annual unlimited prepaid plan offering 3GB daily data

Telecom

BSNL Rs 1,999 annual unlimited prepaid plan offering 3GB daily data

Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras

Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon

Gaming

Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

February 2020 security patch rolls out to Google Pixels

Vivo TWS earphones India launch expected soon: Check features

Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

February 2020 security patch rolls out to Google Pixels

News

February 2020 security patch rolls out to Google Pixels
PhonePe now lets you chat and request payments

News

PhonePe now lets you chat and request payments
New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch

News

New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch
Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones

News

Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones
Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users

News

Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 के कैमरा सेंपल कंपनी ने किए शेयर, Realme X2 से होनी है टक्कर

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

Poco X2 India launch : आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा Poco X2, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग और जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Coronavirus वायरस से बचाव की आड़ में हैकर्स भेज रहे हैं मालवेयर अटैच फाइलें

Tecno फरवरी 2020 के मध्य में चार बैक कैमरे वाले 2 CAMON सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

News

February 2020 security patch rolls out to Google Pixels
News
February 2020 security patch rolls out to Google Pixels
Vivo TWS earphones India launch expected soon: Check features

News

Vivo TWS earphones India launch expected soon: Check features
Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras
Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more