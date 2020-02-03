Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy Tab S3 devices. The update brings in the latest February 2020 security patch. Samsung hasn’t released the changelog for the update. It is also unclear what exploits the February 2020 security patch primarily fixes on the device.

February 2020 security update details

The latest update for the Galaxy Note 10+ bumps up the software version to N975FXXS2BTA7 and also updates the bootloader to V2 from V1. The Galaxy Note 9 update, on the other hand, brings the software build number to N960FXXS4DTA5. Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S3 update is rolling out with the T825N0KOU3CTA1 software version, PiunikaWeb reports.

The new software update for the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 9 is rolling out for users in Germany. Whereas, the Galaxy Tab S3 is getting the update for users based in Korea. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update. The update does not bring any new features, but just bug fixes, security enhancements with February 2020 Android security patch.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy devices gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> System -> Software updates -> Download and install. The firmware is also available to download from Samsung FUS (Firmware Update Server).

It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Note 9, and Tab S3 are the first set of devices to receive the February 2020 security patch update, even before Google’s Pixel devices. Samsung is likely to roll out this February 2020 Android security patch to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline