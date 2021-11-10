comscore Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9
  • Home
  • News
  • Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9
News

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

News

The order came in the Epic Games vs Apple antitrust lawsuit in California late on Tuesday, filed last year by the Fortnite developer and which went to trial this year.

  • Published: November 10, 2021 5:39 PM IST
apple

A federal judge in the US ordered tech giant Apple to comply with the order to let developers add links and buttons to external payment options. Also Read - Apple seeks court to stay part of the Epic Games lawsuit injunction

The order came in the Epic Games vs Apple antitrust lawsuit in California late on Tuesday, filed last year by the Fortnite developer and which went to trial this year. Also Read - Fortnitemares 2021: Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes, Frankenstein, The Mummy outfits, quests, and more

“Apple’s motion is based on a selective reading of this Court’s findings and ignores all of the findings which supported the injunction,” the new order read, reports The Verge. Also Read - Epic Games calls out Apple for advertising its services in iPhone settings

Although Apple largely won that lawsuit, the US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sided with the Fortnite publisher regarding restrictions on in-app purchases on the App Store.

“This will be the first time Apple has ever allowed live links in an app for digital content. It’s going to take months to figure out the engineering, economic, business, and other issues,” Apple attorney Mark Perry was quoted as saying.

Apple intends to appeal to the Ninth Circuit for a stay on the App Store payment order.

“Apple believes no additional business changes should be required to take effect until all appeals in this case are resolved. We intend to ask the Ninth Circuit for a stay based on these circumstances,” an Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The earlier September 10, 2021 ruling on the Epic Games antitrust case had ordered Apple to no longer stop developers from including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing.”

Following the September ruling, Apple appealed and asked for a stay on the injunction in early October.

While Apple won 9 of the 10 claims made by Epic Games, it did lose on one. That one claim was that Apple was illegally stifling consumers from their choice of which payment system to use for in-app purchases.

Epic Games is best known as the maker of Fortnite, a wildly popular video game played by about 400 million people worldwide.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 5:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021
Photo Gallery
5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021
5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021: Poco X3 Pro to Realme 8s

Photo Gallery

5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021: Poco X3 Pro to Realme 8s

Here's how you can block adult content for kids on YouTube and Netflix

How To

Here's how you can block adult content for kids on YouTube and Netflix

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Gaming

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Mahindra plans to launch eight new electric SUVs and eight electric LCVs by 2027

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra plans to launch eight new electric SUVs and eight electric LCVs by 2027

Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple seeks court to stay part of the Epic Games lawsuit injunction

News

Apple seeks court to stay part of the Epic Games lawsuit injunction
Fortnitemares 2021: Walking Dead s Rick Grimes, Frankenstein, The Mummy outfits, quests, and more

Gaming

Fortnitemares 2021: Walking Dead s Rick Grimes, Frankenstein, The Mummy outfits, quests, and more
Epic Games calls out Apple for advertising its services in iPhone settings

News

Epic Games calls out Apple for advertising its services in iPhone settings
Epic Games vs Apple: Court wants Apple to allow developers use alternative payment methods

News

Epic Games vs Apple: Court wants Apple to allow developers use alternative payment methods
Suicide Squad's Bloodsport comes to Fortnite along with Picky Sicky Harley Quinn

Gaming

Suicide Squad's Bloodsport comes to Fortnite along with Picky Sicky Harley Quinn

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक मैसेंजर पर अब प्राइवेसी होगी काफी सिक्योर, कंपनी ने पेश किया खास फीचर

Ola S1 और S1 Pro की टेस्ट राइड भारत में शुरू, इन 4 शहरों में ऐसे उठाएं इस सुविधा का लाभ

Oppo टैबलेट की लाइव इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, Mi Pad 5 से लेगा टक्कर

फ्री फायर मैक्स और पबजी न्यू स्टेट के 3 सबसे बड़े अंतर

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ Booyah Wish Event, ऐसे पाएं इमोट और गन स्किन समेत कई आइटम्स

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9
News
Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9
Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Apps

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets
Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Wearables

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched
PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Gaming

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers