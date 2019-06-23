comscore FedEx refuses to deliver Huawei smartphone in US | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • FedEx refuses to deliver Huawei smartphone in US
News

FedEx refuses to deliver Huawei smartphone in US

News

Huawei has been put in an entity list barring US companies from supplying hardware or software to the Chinese company.

  • Published: June 23, 2019 11:07 AM IST
huawei-smartphone-logo-stock

FedEx, the multinational courier delivery service, has refused to deliver a Huawei P30 smartphone headed to the US from the UK due to the Sino-US trade tension.

Tech news website PCMag’s writer needed a Huawei P30 smartphone for review and requested the phone from his UK-based co-worker who sent it through FedEx, The Verge reported on Friday.

The Huawei phone was originally sent via Parcelforce that handles shipment to the US and handed the device off to FedEx. After arriving in Indianapolis, the smartphone, instead of moving on to its New York destination, unexpectedly began a return trip to its UK sender.

According to the affixed paperwork on the package, the global courier company refused the parcel because it contained a Huawei phone.

This is not the first time such a thing happened. Earlier, the same courier company diverted two parcels containing Huawei devices from Asia destined for the US and attempted to reroute two others.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 23, 2019 11:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released
thumb-img
News
Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads
thumb-img
News
Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019
thumb-img
News
FedEx refuses to deliver Huawei smartphone in US

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
News
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

News

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

Samsung Galaxy A90 might debut as Galaxy R series

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 might debut as Galaxy R series

Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs

News

Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads

Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

News

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730
Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019

News

Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019
FedEx refuses to deliver Huawei smartphone in US

News

FedEx refuses to deliver Huawei smartphone in US
Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled
OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

News

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

हिंदी समाचार

2 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा Vivo के सब-ब्रांड IQOO का अगला स्मार्टफोन IQOO Neo, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Coolpad 3 Plus स्मार्टफोन 26 जून को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Huawei ने 2019 में दुनियाभर में 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन किए डिलीवर, भारत में 5G नेटवर्क जल्द पेश करने का लक्ष्य

मई में सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला दूसरा फाइनेंस ऐप है PhonePe

Samsung Galaxy A90 बिल्कुल नई Galaxy R सीरीज के तहत हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
News
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

News

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730
Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released
Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads

News

Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads
Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019

News

Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019