comscore FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb
  • Home
  • News
  • FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb
News

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

News

FiiO M17 consists of a THX AAA-788+ amplifier, which is an upgraded version of the original op-amp developed by FiiO and THX.

FiiO M17

Audio equipment manufacturer, FiiO has launched its M17 portable desktop-class music player in India. Key features of the device include left and right audio channels, ith both containing desktop-class, 8-channel ES9038PRO flagship DAC. The device is priced at Rs 1,79,990 and is currently available via the company’s official website and via leading online and retail stores. Also Read - CES 2022: Google announces spatial audio support for headsets, Fast Pair for Android TV, Chromebooks

The company claims that each of the device’s audio channels has 8 parallel outputs to help deliver superior resolution and minimal distortion. Also Read - You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

FiiO M17 consists of a THX AAA-788+ amplifier, which is an upgraded version of the original op-amp developed by FiiO and THX. Compared to the original, the THX AAA-788+ provides a power output increased by 225% up to 3000mW per channel with a lower output impedance. This amp according to the company allows the music player to power all kinds of headphones. Also Read - Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India

The device comes with a 3.5mm output (line out), a 6.3mm output (headphone out), a 2.5mm output (balanced headphone out), a 4.4mm output (balanced line out), RCA coaxial port (coaxial input and output), USB 3.0 port (USB Host and Device modes), and a USB 2.0 port (USB Host mode). The company claims that users can connect external DACs and or hard drive storage to the device using the USB 2.0 port.

It comes with “H” type heat dissipation and VC liquid cooling technologies, as the company claims that effective heat dissipation has been a major focus while it was designing the M17 digital audio player. The M17 features an aluminium alloy unibody, which weighs just 151 grams. The aluminium frame also acts as a heat dissipator to keep the internals cool. The company has also fit a cooling fan into the device to ensure that the heat is rapidly transported away from the internals.

FiiO M17 runs Google’s Android 10 operating system, which brings in support to install third-party apps. It also comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0, aptX Adaptive, DSD512 and 32bit/768kHz, and MQA 8x unfolding.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 4:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you
Telecom
Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you
Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

News

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

Reliance Jio s New Year gift for users available till tomorrow: Here s how to avail it

Telecom

Reliance Jio s New Year gift for users available till tomorrow: Here s how to avail it

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Gaming

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Essential gadgets to stay healthy as Omicron cases rise in India: UV Sterilizer, Medical Alert System, and more

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Related Topics

Related Stories

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

News

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb
CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year

Apps

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year
You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

Apps

You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures
Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India
How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

How To

How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2022: Asus ने पेश किए 2 नए लैपटॉप, फोल्डेबल OLED स्क्रीन समेत मिल रहे कई शानदार फीचर्स

Free Fire के BR Mode में अगर आपको धांसू जीत चाहिए, तो इन बेहतरीन टिप्स का जरूर रखें ख्याल

Jio वापस लाया 499 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, अब 2GB डेली डेटा के साथ मिल रहा Disney+ Hotstar का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

लेनोवो ने लॉन्च किए कई 2-in-1 Yoga लैपटॉप, मिलेंगे कमाल के फीचर्स

2022 में सबसे खास होंगे Free Fire के ये पांच धांसू Bundles, जानें इनकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India
INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Electric Vehicle
Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you

Telecom

Reliance Jio introduces UPI Auto option: Here s what that means for you
FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

News

FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb
Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption

Gaming

Valorant's new electric agent Neon likely arriving on Episode 4: Disruption
Essential gadgets to stay healthy as Omicron cases rise in India: UV Sterilizer, Medical Alert System, and more

Photo Gallery

Essential gadgets to stay healthy as Omicron cases rise in India: UV Sterilizer, Medical Alert System, and more

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers