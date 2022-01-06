FiiO M17 digital audio player launched in India, and it costs a bomb

Audio equipment manufacturer, FiiO has launched its M17 portable desktop-class music player in India. Key features of the device include left and right audio channels, ith both containing desktop-class, 8-channel ES9038PRO flagship DAC. The device is priced at Rs 1,79,990 and is currently available via the company’s official website and via leading online and retail stores. Also Read - CES 2022: Google announces spatial audio support for headsets, Fast Pair for Android TV, Chromebooks

The company claims that each of the device's audio channels has 8 parallel outputs to help deliver superior resolution and minimal distortion.

FiiO M17 consists of a THX AAA-788+ amplifier, which is an upgraded version of the original op-amp developed by FiiO and THX. Compared to the original, the THX AAA-788+ provides a power output increased by 225% up to 3000mW per channel with a lower output impedance. This amp according to the company allows the music player to power all kinds of headphones.

The device comes with a 3.5mm output (line out), a 6.3mm output (headphone out), a 2.5mm output (balanced headphone out), a 4.4mm output (balanced line out), RCA coaxial port (coaxial input and output), USB 3.0 port (USB Host and Device modes), and a USB 2.0 port (USB Host mode). The company claims that users can connect external DACs and or hard drive storage to the device using the USB 2.0 port.

It comes with “H” type heat dissipation and VC liquid cooling technologies, as the company claims that effective heat dissipation has been a major focus while it was designing the M17 digital audio player. The M17 features an aluminium alloy unibody, which weighs just 151 grams. The aluminium frame also acts as a heat dissipator to keep the internals cool. The company has also fit a cooling fan into the device to ensure that the heat is rapidly transported away from the internals.

FiiO M17 runs Google’s Android 10 operating system, which brings in support to install third-party apps. It also comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0, aptX Adaptive, DSD512 and 32bit/768kHz, and MQA 8x unfolding.