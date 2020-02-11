comscore Fingers 'Pro Wireless (PD-QC)' power bank launched in India
Fingers 'Pro Wireless (PD-QC)' 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

The latest power bank from Fingers supports wired and wireless charging simultaneously. The 10,000mAh power bank sports an 'A' grade Li-Polymer battery.

  Published: February 11, 2020 5:45 PM IST
Fingers Pro Wireless PD-QC power bank

Fingers has launched new power banks in India. The company has designed both the Fuel+ and Pro Wireless power banks to offer full-speed charging for smart devices, including laptops. The latest power bank from Fingers supports wired and wireless charging simultaneously. The 10,000mAh power bank sports an ‘A’ grade Li-Polymer battery.

It has been engineered with Power Delivery (PD) fast-charging tech. Additionally, it has embedded Quick Charge (QC) technology that reduces its self-charging time by almost 40 percent, as per the company. The tech has the ability to deliver up to 18W of power output.

The Fingers power bank comes with a wireless charging feature that can charge Qi-compatible devices while simultaneously supporting wired charging. The device features two dedicated USB-A and USB-C (Type-C) ports. The Fuel+ power bank from Fingers is a similar device, but without Wireless option.

It comes in an ultra-light and slim design with a digital display for battery status. It supports both PD and QC features to provide all-day charging on the go. Both power banks sport a scratch-resistant shell with Intelligent Safety incorporated that offers 9 layers of safety protection.

Besides, Xiaomi today launched new Redmi power banks in India. The 10,000mAh power bank is available for Rs 799, while the 20,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs 1,499. The new power banks from Redmi will go on sale from February 18 at 12:00PM IST. In comparison, the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available for Rs 899. The 20,000mAh model is available for Rs 1,499.

The best part of Redmi Power Bank is support for dual input, which eliminates the need to carry two cables. You will be able to use a micro-USB cable or a USB Type-C cable to charge the power bank. They also have dual USB output, which means you will be able to charge two devices at once. The 10,000mAh Redmi Power Bank comes with support for up to 10W fast charging. The 20,000mAh Power Bank supports up to 18W Fast Charge.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2020 5:45 PM IST

