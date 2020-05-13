comscore Firefox Private Relay will generate one-click aliases for forms | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Firefox Private Relay add-on will help users generate E-mail aliases for online forms
News

Firefox Private Relay add-on will help users generate E-mail aliases for online forms

News

The Firefox Private Relay service entered its testing phase last month and is currently in the closed beta stage.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 1:47 PM IST
firefox stock image

Tech company Mozilla is reportedly working on a new feature for its popular Firefox browser. The new service is called Private Relay and allows the browser to protect users from advertisers and spam operators when filling online forms. The feature works by hiding a user’s email address from these entities. Also Read - Mozilla Firefox 76 update brings Zoom improvements and password management

The Firefox Private Relay service entered its testing phase last month and is currently in the closed beta stage. There is a public beta currently that is scheduled for later this year, as per a report by ZDNet. The Private Relay service will not be directly built into the browser itself. Instead, it will be available as an add-on. This will let users generate unique email addresses as email aliases. Also Read - Microsoft Edge beats Mozilla Firefox to become second most popular browser: NetMarketShare

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

The user can then enter this email address in various web forms. This can be used by people to generate contact requests, subscribe to letters, and register new accounts on various sites. “We will forward emails from the alias to your real inbox,” Mozilla says on the Firefox Private Relay website. Further, if the alias starts receiving emails that the user is not really interested in, they can be deleted or even disabled. Also Read - Mozilla Firefox update will reduce power drain by a factor of three on macOS

The Firefox Private Relay feature basically allows users to make and delete aliases on the go pretty easily. This makes your actual email inbox clear of unwanted attention in the form of newsletters and spam. Mozilla is not the first company to come up with something like this. US-based Apple also came up with a similar service in the form of the “sign-in with Apple” system that it announced back in 2019.

Mozilla Firefox 76 update brings Zoom improvements and password management

Also Read

Mozilla Firefox 76 update brings Zoom improvements and password management

Firefox 76 released

In other news, the Mozilla Firefox browser recently got updated to Firefox 76. Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, the new update comes with a handful of developer features along with other changes. These include a lockwise password functionality and even improvements for the Zoom video conferencing client. If you want to update to the latest version, you can grab the setup file from Firefox.com. However, if you are already a user you can simply update to Firefox 76.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2020 1:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei Freebuds 3 launched with noise cancellation in India
News
Huawei Freebuds 3 launched with noise cancellation in India
Zoom rival video chat platform 'VooV Meeting' launched

News

Zoom rival video chat platform 'VooV Meeting' launched

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched

News

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched

Xiaomi Redmi 10X specifications surface on Google Play Console

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X specifications surface on Google Play Console

Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users

News

Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Huawei Freebuds 3 launched with noise cancellation in India

Zoom rival video chat platform 'VooV Meeting' launched

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched

Xiaomi Redmi 10X specifications surface on Google Play Console

Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobile Phone for Gaming in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone for Gaming in India
Firefox Private Relay will generate one-click aliases for forms

News

Firefox Private Relay will generate one-click aliases for forms
Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 tipped to launch this week

Laptops

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 tipped to launch this week
Huawei Kirin 1000 based on 5nm process coming this year

News

Huawei Kirin 1000 based on 5nm process coming this year
Best Smartphone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Smartphone with Big Screen in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन के साथ 25 मई को 7 दूसरे प्रोडक्ट भी करेगा लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile Lite में आया Payload Mode अपडेट, मिलेंगे टैंक और हेलीकॉप्टर

कोरोनावायरस : Micromax और टी-वर्क्स मिलकर तैयार करेंगे वेंटिलेटर

Tata Sky Binge+ अब 3,999 रुपये में उपलब्ध, Amazon prime और Binge का सब्सक्रिप्शन मिल रहा है फ्री

Redmi जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है तीन पीसी और एक स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Huawei Freebuds 3 launched with noise cancellation in India
News
Huawei Freebuds 3 launched with noise cancellation in India
Zoom rival video chat platform 'VooV Meeting' launched

News

Zoom rival video chat platform 'VooV Meeting' launched
Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched

News

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched
Xiaomi Redmi 10X specifications surface on Google Play Console

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X specifications surface on Google Play Console
Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users

News

Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users