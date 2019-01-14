comscore
First Lego League sees 400 participants in the International STEM Championship

The winning team designed an autonomous LEGO robot on this year's theme - Into Orbit.

The First Lego League (FLL), an international STEM robotics championship, was hosted by Mount Litera School International School. It is one of Mumbai’s leading IB school and the challenge was on the theme – “Into Orbit”. The FLL is designed as a sport for the mind and is an alliance between FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition Of Science & Technology) and the LEGO group. The competition is aimed at introducing students to the fun and excitement of Science and Technology. During this year, the competition witnessed more than 400 students across the West Zone, which includes Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa and participate in the contest.

Team Astro Wizards 2.0 from Robofun Lab, Mumbai were announced as winners and the team was represented by Yash Muthaliya and Avya Gupta, 7th standard students from Bombay Scottish School, Kavish Contractor and Ahaan Jain, 7th standard students from SVKM, Samarth Katiyar of 8th standard and Arav Kaul, 5th standard from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Karan Kulkarni and Arul Singh, 6th standard students from Podar International School and Jamnabai Narsee International School respectively.

The winning team designed an autonomous LEGO robot on this year’s theme and it was capable of multi-tasking like saving an astronaut from a spacewalk emergency to deploying payloads in space. The LEGO robot was also equipped to 3D print objects in space which would help astronauts exercise and the students also built another robot that was capable of cooking while overcoming the challenges of microgravity.

FLL Junior, for ages between 5 to 9, saw the younger kids build space rockets from their LEGO sets on the theme of ‘Mission Moon’ and the “judges were delighted to see them try and explain the concept of space travel while dressed in space suits.” The winning team now proceeds to the international round of the championship.

