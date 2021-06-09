First OnePlus phone with MediaTek chip will be flagship-grade: Leak

A new OnePlus phone is launching in a few hour’s time but the biggest change from the brand is yet to come. Based on a recent leak, OnePlus is working on a Dimensity 1200 chip-equipped smartphone and the company seems to leave no stone unturned. Previously expected to be called the Nord 2, this phone is borrowing components from the high-end OnePlus 9 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G battery, fast charging and more details revealed

The Dimensity 1200 is a flagship-grade chip from MediaTek and we gauged its capabilities on the recently launched Realme X7 Max. Given that OnePlus has always used high-end chips for its premium smartphones, the use of this Dimensity 1200 isn’t surprising. That said, this would be the first MediaTek powered OnePlus phone and it wouldn’t be an entry-level model, as is the norm in the market. Also Read - OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get another OxygenOS update with crucial repairs for Indian users

OnePlus Dimensity 1200 phone in works

The leak comes from noted tipster Digital Chat Station, who has a reliable track record with smartphone leaks from China. Apart from confirming a Dimensity 1200 chip, he says the phone is also getting a modern display with narrow bezels and a hole cutout for the front camera. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N200 5G specs gets confirmed, price to be under $250: Report

The main camera will use the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor but the number of secondary cameras could be lesser when compared to a OnePlus 9 Pro. This phone will have OxygenOS onboard, which is an indication of its arrival to global markets first. Do note that Chinese OnePlus devices now use Oppo’s ColorOS skin.

There’s no name given to this phone but a previous leak suggested that OnePlus is doing a Nord 2 this year with the Dimensity 1200 chip. Hence, this could be OnePlus preparing its new midrange phone for a launch in the next few months. The Nord 2 is expected to launch in India in July, says Mukul Sharma, another noted tipster.

It seems that OnePlus is giving the mainstream Nord model a massive upgrade in terms of features over the original model. Hence, it could also mean increased prices for the Nord 2. The Realme X7 Max starts at Rs 26,999 with the Dimensity 1200 chip and when you factor in the “OnePlus premium”, you can expect starting prices nearby the Rs 30,000 mark. In comparison, the 2020 Nord started at Rs 24,999.

At the moment, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the new Nord coming to India and industry experts believe lower prices hovering around the Rs 20,000 mark.