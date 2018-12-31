Fitbit Charge 3 with swim-proof design, 7-day battery backup, launched in India at Rs 13,990

If you’re in the market for a new fitness tracker, we’ve got some great news for you. Fitbit has just launched its brand-new Charge 3 in India. Priced at Rs 13,999, Fitbit’s flagship activity tracker comes with a lot of new features and improvements.

Fitbit Charge 3 features 24×7 heart-rate monitoring and can automatically recognize different kinds of exercises like runs, swims, and more. The tracker is capable of monitoring a diverse array of fitness-related parameters, including everything from calories burned to stairs climbed to sleep quality. The tracker even comes with GPS functionality, so that you can see real-time stats about the key parameters (e.g. pace) of your outdoor activities like running and jogging. For female users, it can track (in tandem with the companion app) periods and generate predictions about the ovulation schedule.

Speaking of app, it lets you set personalized fitness goals, set up challenges with other Fitbit users, gain useful knowledge from an ever-growing community of fitness-focused users, and a lot more. Other features include mirrored notifications (e.g. calls, texts, calendar alerts) from paired smartphones. You can even quick reply to text messages directly from the tracker, provided you have an Android smartphone.

Having a backlit, touch-enabled OLED display, Fitbit’s new Charge 3 lets you view your real-time stats (e.g. daily step count, heart rate, and distance walked) with just a few simple taps. You can even initiate guided breathing sessions directly. Thanks to the new, fully-sealed design, the Charge 3 is water-resistant up to a depth of 50m. It even comes with a secure payments functionality (aptly called Fitbit Pay), made possible with the use of NFC technology. The company claims that the Charge 3’s battery can go for up to seven days on a single full top-up.

Fitbit Charge 3 will be available on Amazon India, as well as major offline retailers like Croma and Reliance Digital from January 1, 2019. Fitbit has also announced replacement straps in a variety of styles for the tracker, with prices starting from Rs 2,990.