Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived

Consumer electronics company Fitbit has just released a new report sharing some of its findings. These findings come from the data that the company collects from its users. The company revealed that these findings take into account, the data from 18 countries. Fitbit stated that this information comes from more than 10.5 billion worth of sleep data collected in the last one year. Taking a look at the report, the company shared a number of interesting findings. As part of the report, the company claims that Indians are the second most sleep-deprived in the world.

Fitbit report insights

The collected data ranges from August 1, 2018, to July 31, 2019. As per the data, Indian users only sleep for 7 hours and 1 minute. This is the least amount of time a country spends sleeping after Japan. Talking about Japan, users only sleep for about 6 hours and 47 minutes. For some context, users in the United States sleep for 8 hours and 21 minutes on average. Indians get 77 minutes of REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep which is the lowest in the world. RED sleep is critical for memory, and emotion regulation.

The report also noted that Indians spend about 57 minutes awake each night in between the sleep. Taking about the age-group, elder people between 75 to 90 get the last sleep. Moving to activity and step counting data, the report concluded that Indians are the least active. As per the information, Fitbit users only log 6,533 steps per day in India. This number is 3,600 less than Hong Kong, the most active country.

Taking a closer look at the data, users in the age group 18-25 sleep the most at 7 hours and 20 minutes in India. The average wake-up time for most age-groups in India is around 7 AM. Taking more about sleep duration, Fitbit users in Ireland sleep the most as per the report clocking 7 hours and 57 minutes on an average.