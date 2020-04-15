Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub

Fitness accessory maker Fitbit has just released a new feature for its users. The company has just launched a new COVID-19 resource hub app in its mobile app. This will provide quick access to all the important information, resources and details to combat ongoing global pandemic coronavirus. Fitbit users can access this new tab in the Fitbit app on their smartphone. It is worth noting that this new information resource hub is not available to all Fitbit users at the time. Currently, Fitbit users in 16 countries can access this tab if they have set the smartphone language to English. Let’s check out all the details here. Also Read - Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS, heart rate monitor launched: Price, features

Fitbit COVID-19 resource hub details

The company shared information regarding this new hub in a dedicated blog post on its website. In addition, the company also confirmed that this hub will soon roll out to more countries across other languages. Users can access the tab by tapping on the "+" shaped "Health" symbol in the bottom left corner of the app. Inspecting the features available in the new resource tab, the company is offering three primary things. First, users can access resources to stay healthy indoors. Second, they can also book a virtual consultation with a doctor with the help of PlushCare. The third option is a direct link to the official World Health Organization website.

Taking a closer look at the second feature, Fitbit claims that PlushCare doctors are certified to multiple scenarios. They can also diagnose ongoing conditions, prescribe refills and even direct users for COVID-19 screening. Users need to create a PlushCare account to access the service for free for 30 days. Existing PlushCare users can log in using their account credentials.

The direct link to the WHO website ensures that users can check the latest information regarding coronavirus. This includes real-time updates, the latest advisories, and tips to protect oneself. Fitbit is also providing 90-day free access to its Premium plan resources. In addition, everyone can access its more than 40 premium "at-home workouts, meditations, sleep tracks" and more for free.