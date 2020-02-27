comscore Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available | BGR India
News

Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available; details

News

Fitbit initially announced the feature back in August 2019. Feature rollout comes about six months after the announcement. Check out all the details here.

  • Published: February 27, 2020 5:45 PM IST
Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature

Consumer electronics company Fitbit has just announced the launch of a new feature for its activity and fitness trackers. As part of the announcement, the company is rolling out its Oxygen variation graph feature. The company initially announced the feature back in August 2019. Feature rollout comes about six months after the announcement. Fitbit also shared that the actual rollout started in January and it gradually expanded to cover more fitness band models. Talking about the feature, it uses the infrared sensors present at the back of the activity trackers to track the “variability” in the blood for “blood oxygen saturation level”.

Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature details

The Oxygen variation graph will be located in the Sleep tile. Here the user can check the graph that “approximates the changes” the in blood oxygen saturation level while sleeping. It is a measure of the percentage of blood that is saturated with Oxygen at any given time. This level should be 95-100 percent at any regular time. This means that the blood is carrying as much oxygen as possible. If one stops breathing or if they have any other respiratory issue, the percentage of saturation will fall. In general, the variation should be less with consistent changes.

Fitbit warned that frequent and large variations may likely hint at a hidden ailment. In case you see such variations, it could hint that something is disturbing your sleep. The company did clarify that the measurement is merely an estimate. If you need an accurate blood oxygen saturation level then you should look for dedicated medical equipment.

Fitbit Versa 2 Review: A steady fitness companion

As per the announcement, this feature is available for Fitbit Charge 3, Ionic, Versa, Versa Lite, and Versa 2 users. The company also revealed that this feature rollout serves as a testament to the continuous effort that Fitbit puts in to improve its products.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 5:45 PM IST

