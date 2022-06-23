Fitbit has rolled out a new update for its Sleep Tracking functionality. On the basis of the sleep data gathered, Fitbit Premium members will get a designated Sleep Animal. As per the company, “Our extensive research and testing found six animal archetypes, each chosen for their distinct trends that correlate each animal’s behavior with common user sleeping behaviors and patterns.” These six animals include Parrot, Tortoise, Giraffe, Bear, Dolphin and Hedgehog. Also Read - Fitbit lawsuit claims most of its smartwatches, trackers are burn hazards

Fitbit rolls out a new Sleep Animal feature

To get these Sleep Animals, users need to wear the Fitbit tracker for at least 14 nights per calendar. The more you wear the device, the more precise analysis you will get, as sleep can vary from night to night. Under the Sleep Profile, users will see the Sleep Animal and monthly sleep analysis, on the first day of each month. This data can change from month to month.

Notably, the company explains that there is no “ideal” animal, as each animal will represent a different pattern and will suggest how you can improve your sleep quality.

“Based on your sleeper type’s behavior, you will see where your sleep patterns compare to others like you – whether it’s setting a more consistent sleep schedule or creating a bedtime routine like trying the mindfulness content found within the Fitbit app to help you fall asleep faster. Getting quality sleep can play a critical role in your overall health and well-being, with poor sleep being correlated to increased potential health risks including diabetes, cardiovascular problems, obesity, poor cognitive functioning and more, as per a statement by Google

The “Sleep Animal” feature is now available for Premium users with Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe or Inspire 2 devices. They will first get to see their profile during the first week of July, followed by an update on the first day of each month.