comscore Fitbit releases "Sleep Animal" feature for its premium users: How it works, eligible devices
  • Home
  • News
  • Fitbit Rolls Out Sleep Animal Feature For Premium Users How It Works
News

Fitbit rolls out "Sleep Animal" feature for Premium users: How it works

News

To get these Sleep Animals, users need to wear the Fitbit tracker for at least 14 nights per calendar. The more you wear the device, the more precise analysis you will get, as sleep can vary from night to night.

Untitled design - 2022-06-23T103849.606

Fitbit has rolled out a new update for its Sleep Tracking functionality. On the basis of the sleep data gathered, Fitbit Premium members will get a designated Sleep Animal. As per the company, “Our extensive research and testing found six animal archetypes, each chosen for their distinct trends that correlate each animal’s behavior with common user sleeping behaviors and patterns.” These six animals include Parrot, Tortoise, Giraffe, Bear, Dolphin and Hedgehog. Also Read - Fitbit lawsuit claims most of its smartwatches, trackers are burn hazards

Fitbit rolls out a new Sleep Animal feature

To get these Sleep Animals, users need to wear the Fitbit tracker for at least 14 nights per calendar. The more you wear the device, the more precise analysis you will get, as sleep can vary from night to night. Under the Sleep Profile, users will see the Sleep Animal and monthly sleep analysis, on the first day of each month. This data can change from month to month. Also Read - Google seeks FDA approval for bringing passive heart rhythm tracking to Fitbit trackers

sleep, fitbit Also Read - Fitbit recalls over one million Ionic smartwatches over burn risk

Notably, the company explains that there is no “ideal” animal, as each animal will represent a different pattern and will suggest how you can improve your sleep quality.

“Based on your sleeper type’s behavior, you will see where your sleep patterns compare to others like you – whether it’s setting a more consistent sleep schedule or creating a bedtime routine like trying the mindfulness content found within the Fitbit app to help you fall asleep faster. Getting quality sleep can play a critical role in your overall health and well-being, with poor sleep being correlated to increased potential health risks including diabetes, cardiovascular problems, obesity, poor cognitive functioning and more, as per a statement by Google

The “Sleep Animal” feature is now available for Premium users with Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe or Inspire 2 devices. They will first get to see their profile during the first week of July, followed by an update on the first day of each month.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 23, 2022 11:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more
Mobiles
Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with surround sense: Watch video

automobile

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with surround sense: Watch video

Google makes it easy for people to find LGBTQ+ owned businesses

Apps

Google makes it easy for people to find LGBTQ+ owned businesses

Amazon Alexa will soon speak in your dead relative s voice

News

Amazon Alexa will soon speak in your dead relative s voice

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Expected price, specifications and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Expected price, specifications and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Fitbit users will now be assigned a "Sleep Animal" based on their sleep pattern

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with surround sense: Watch video

Google makes it easy for people to find LGBTQ+ owned businesses

Amazon Alexa will soon speak in your dead relative s voice

How to hide profile Picture and more

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

News

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video
Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video

News

Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video
How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video

Features

How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video
How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones, Step By Step Tutorial- Watch Video

Features

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones, Step By Step Tutorial- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999