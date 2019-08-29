comscore Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch with swim-proof design launched in India
Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch with swim-proof design launched in India: Price and features

The latest Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch comes with a swim-proof design and is priced at Rs 20,999. There is also a Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition, which is priced at Rs 22,999. It will be available via online stores, including Amazon.in and Flipkart.

  Published: August 29, 2019 11:52 AM IST
Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch

Fitbit Versa 2 has been launched in India, which is a sequel to last year’s model. The latest Fitbit fitness smartwatch comes with a swim-proof design and is priced at Rs 20,999. This price is for the black model with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminum case and stone with a mist grey case. There is also a Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition, which is priced at Rs 22,999. It will be available in navy and pink color options with copper rose aluminum case and smoke with a mist grey case.

The company will release the same in the global markets from September 15. In India, interested buyers will be able to purchase the smartwatch via Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and others. It will also be available via online stores, including Amazon.in and Flipkart.

Fitbit Versa 2 features and other details

The Fitbit Versa 2 supports sleep features like Sleep Score and smart wake, and other smart features. Furthermore, it is the company’s first smartwatch to come with Amazon Alexa integration. Additionally, the Spotify app will allow users to control their music and podcasts. The watch is equipped with an AMOLED touchscreen display. It is water-resistant too with up to 50 meters.

The fitness watch supports 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Vibration motor and Relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels. There is also built-in microphones, and 15+ exercise modes. Users can use Swim, run and other modes to get the real-time statistics. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, GPS and NFC.

The smartwatch can deliver more than 5 days of battery life with normal usage, the company said. It comes with enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking feature as well. Fitbit says it can offer greater accuracy during exercises like cycling, intervals and running. Moreover, the Fitbit Versa 2 comes with built-in storage to store up to 300 songs, which you can listen to using Bluetooth headphones. Fitbit also says that the “estimated Oxygen Variation Graph” feature will be added. “This graph will provide users with an estimate of the variability of oxygen levels in their bloodstream,” the company said.

