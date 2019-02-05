comscore
Fitbit Versa 2 renders reportedly surfaced online in different colors

The back design indicates that the Fitbit Versa 2 could sport a heart rate sensor.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 6:56 PM IST
Renders of the Fitbit Versa 2 has reportedly been leaked online. Fitbit launched the Versa in March 2018. The renders suggest that the company might be working on the sequel to the Fitbit Versa. Several reports assert that the leaked smartwatch is not a new wearable and just new color variants of the original model. As of now, the original Fitbit Versa smartwatch comes in Black, Rose Gold and Gray color options.

If images (by Techno Buffalo) are to be believed, the company might offer the same device in four additional color options, including Silver, Rose Pink, Purple, and Cyan Blue. The report asserts the leaked device might offer identical specification as on its predecessor. This further suggests that the renders are of the original Fitbit Versa, just showing off new colors. The report doesn’t throw light on information regarding the specifications, price and release date of the wearable.

The alleged FitbitVersa 2 seems identical to last year’s first-generation Versa in terms of design. It could offer 50 meters water-resistance and 6-axis accelerometer, similar to its predecessor. The original model lacked GPS, so there is a possibility that the new one might offer GPS. The back design indicates that it could sport a heart rate sensor as well.

Besides, other brands like Samsung is rumored to launch its sports-oriented smartwatch alongside the Galaxy S10 Series at an Unpacked 2019 event. The smartwatch will reportedly fall under Galaxy Sport brand. Till now, Samsung launched its wearable under the Gear brand. The upcoming smartwatch is said to offer a round dial with two circular buttons to perform the key functions. The device could offer a brushed metallic finish in chrome color.

