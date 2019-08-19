Fitbit Versa 2 leak hints at August 25 launch: Report

Fitbit, the popular wearable fitness band maker has been around for quite a few years now, even before smartwatches were launched. In 2016, Fitbit bought Pebble to focus its efforts in the smartwatch space. It has released the Iconic and Versa smartwatches, and now, Fitbit looks geared for the Versa 2. We have come across Fitbit Versa 2 leak, and here is everything you need to know.

Fitbit Versa 2 design

Based on the leaked photos, courtesy of Tizen Help (via Digital Trends), the Versa 2 will continue with the same design as the predecessor. The smartwatch will feature a square-shaped touchscreen, and a physical button on the left. The back will feature a heart rate sensor and connector pins for charging and data transfer.

Fitbit Versa 2 specifications

The Versa 2 comes with upgrades in the form of an OLED display and 2.5D curved glass on top. The leak hints that the smartwatch will come with a battery life of up to 4 days on a single charge. Furthermore, it will come with built-in storage to store up to 300 songs, which you can listen to using Bluetooth headphones.

Fitbit Versa 2 fitness tracking

The smartwatch is likely to retain the same tracking abilities at the predecessor. This means it will be able to track your steps, floors climbed, sleep tracking and 24 / 7 heart rate monitoring. There are 15+ exercise modes too. The leak also hints at SpO2 sensor, but the same was never activated in the Versa.

Fitbit Versa 2 features, release date

Voice assistants are there everywhere today. Right from smartphones to smart speakers and TVs. The Versa 2 will reportedly come with Amazon Alexa integration. You will be able to ask Alexa about the weather, turn on and off IoT home devices, and more. It will also come with support for Fitbit Pay. This will enable you to pay wirelessly by tapping your smartwatch to the PoS terminal.

The smartwatch will reportedly launch on August 25, and go on sale starting September 15. It likely to be available for $200 approximately Rs 13,950.