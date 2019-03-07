Fitbit Versa Lite, Inspire, Inspire HR and Ace 2 wearables launched in India

Fitbit has today launched four new wearables in India. These include the Fitbit Versa Edition Lite smartwatch, and the Inspire HR, Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Ace 2 smartbands. Fitbit has only revealed the prices of its new products, but hasn’t revealed when they will be available in India.

Fitbit Versa Lite features and price

The Versa Lite smartwatch is focused on people who want to monitor their daily activities, sleep patterns, and heart rate. Some specific fitness options have been removed such as counting floors or laps at the time of swimming. It also does not offer guided routines, although it can still record the users swimming activities or walks through the smartphone app.

The new Fitbit Versa Lite features the enhanced and smart features of the Versa, including the automatic activity detector, the continous monitoring of the PurePulse heart-rate and the analysis of the sleep phases, as well as more than 15 objective-based exercise modes, Connected GPS, smartphone notifications, applications, battery of more than 4 days duration and a relative SpO2 sensor that determines changes in blood oxygen levels and health problems, such as sleep apnea. In India, the smartwatch is priced at Rs 15,999.

Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR features and price

The company also announced the new Inspire and Inspire HR activity wristbands that replace the Zip, Flex 2, High and High HR models. Fitbit has cut these four products and in exchange now offers wristbands that can monitor sleep and physical activity, are submersible up to 50 m and have up to five days of battery.

The Inspire HR can measure the heart rate 24 hours a day, as well as the phases of sleep and performs analysis of calories burned in any of the 15 exercise modes based on objectives that are included. These wristbands can also be synchronized with the app, which will be redesigned by the end of the year to integrate more features. In India, the Fitbit Inspire is priced at Rs 6,999, while the Inspire HR is priced at Rs 8,999.

Fitbit Ace 2: Specifications and Price

Fitbit also renewed its children’s watch, the Ace 2, now designed for users aged 6 and up with parental controls; It is now water resistant up to 5 ATM depth, measures physical activity, has touch screen support and seeks to motivate children to do sports. The band is designed to protect the screen, and the module is removable. It also features an OLED screen and has Bluetooth (for notifications) and an accelerometer sensor. The Ace 2 has been announced in two color variants (Watermelon/Teal and Night sky/Neon), and is priced at Rs 6,999.

“Today we have a growing community that is supported by more than 27 million users who have become more active, sleep better, reduce stress, control weight and have acquired healthy habits, With our new products we are offering quality, easy-to-use and more affordable wearables, so acquiring healthy habits is possible for people of all ages and activity levels, even those who have never had one. The category of wearables and expanding our community of active users is key in our strategy,” says James Park, co-founder, and CEO of Fitbit.