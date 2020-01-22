Earlier this month, HMD Global released the January 2020 security update for the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 7.2 smartphones. Now, the company has started rolling out the same update for the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 5, and Nokia 2.2 devices. The Nokia phone updates however, don’t bring any new features or fixes.

The latest Nokia phone update for the Nokia 8.1 bumps up the software version to QKQ1.190725.002 for the device and is about 31MB in size. The Nokia 5.1 gets the software version number PDA-220F-0-00WW-B01 and is about 58MB in size.

The Nokia 5, on the other hand, brings the build number to 00WW_6_19B_SP01 for the TA-1024 variant and is about 394MB in size. While the Nokia 6 is getting the update in UAE, and its size is about 307.4MB. Lastly, the Nokia 2.2 update is rolling out in Colombia and is about 73.8MB in size, NPU reports.

The update does not bring any new features or bug fixes. It just includes security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch. New features will come as a part of the Android 10 update, which is likely to release for all Nokia devices running Android One OS before Q2.

The update is rolling out as an OTA (over the air) in stages for all five Nokia smartphones. If you own either of the devices, you will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu. Users should download the update via Wi-Fi to avoid any additional cellular data charges.

January Security patch update details

The latest security patch for all five Nokia smartphones with fixes a severe vulnerability in the devices. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device. HMD Global is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Nokia devices in the coming weeks.