comscore Nokia phone update rolling out with latest patch to users | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update
News

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 5, and Nokia 2.2 are getting a new security patch update, which fixes several critical vulnerabilities, and other high-risk issues.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 1:57 PM IST
Nokia 3.2 (10)

Earlier this month, HMD Global released the January 2020 security update for the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 7.2 smartphones. Now, the company has started rolling out the same update for the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 5, and Nokia 2.2 devices. The Nokia phone updates however, don’t bring any new features or fixes.

Related Stories


The latest Nokia phone update for the Nokia 8.1 bumps up the software version to QKQ1.190725.002 for the device and is about 31MB in size. The Nokia 5.1 gets the software version number PDA-220F-0-00WW-B01 and is about 58MB in size.

The Nokia 5, on the other hand, brings the build number to 00WW_6_19B_SP01 for the TA-1024 variant and is about 394MB in size. While the Nokia 6 is getting the update in UAE, and its size is about 307.4MB. Lastly, the Nokia 2.2 update is rolling out in Colombia and is about 73.8MB in size, NPU reports.

The update does not bring any new features or bug fixes. It just includes security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch. New features will come as a part of the Android 10 update, which is likely to release for all Nokia devices running Android One OS before Q2.

The update is rolling out as an OTA (over the air) in stages for all five Nokia smartphones. If you own either of the devices, you will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu. Users should download the update via Wi-Fi to avoid any additional cellular data charges.

January Security patch update details

The latest security patch for all five Nokia smartphones with fixes a severe vulnerability in the devices. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device. HMD Global is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Nokia devices in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 1:57 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 6

Nokia 6

4.2

14999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
Nokia 5

Nokia 5

12499

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor
13 MP with PDAF, 1.12um, f/2, dual tone flash
Nokia 5.1

Nokia 5.1
Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P18
16MP
Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 13MP
Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2

6999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update
News
Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update
Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Top Products

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

Man plus his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends

Gaming

Man plus his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends

Apple drops plans for end-to-end backup encryption

News

Apple drops plans for end-to-end backup encryption

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

Apple drops plans for end-to-end backup encryption

Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10 update rolls out

Apple may launch smart keyboard with scissor design in 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update

News

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update
Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Top Products

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die
Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10 update rolls out

News

Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10 update rolls out
Xiaomi Mi 9T Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Android 10-based update rolls out
Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

News

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

हिंदी समाचार

Sony PlayStataion 5 का यूजर इंटरफेस (UI) हुआ लीक, जानें खूबियां

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सऐप की बीटा वर्जन ऐप को मिला डार्क मोड, ऐसे एक्टिवेट करें WhatsApp Dark Mode

Real Public Sale 2020 का आखिरी दिन आज, Realme के स्मार्टफोन्स को डिस्काउंट में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका

Amazon Great Indian Sale का आखिरी दिन आज, OnePlus और Samsung के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील

Flipkart Republic Day sale 2020 last day: Thomson LED TV को 4,999 रुपये में खरीदने का आज आखिरी दिन

News

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update
News
Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince
Apple drops plans for end-to-end backup encryption

News

Apple drops plans for end-to-end backup encryption
Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10 update rolls out

News

Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10 update rolls out
Apple may launch smart keyboard with scissor design in 2020

News

Apple may launch smart keyboard with scissor design in 2020