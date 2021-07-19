Despite a load on the internet due to the Work-from-home model, both mobile internet and fixed broadband speeds in India are improving. This is what Ookla’s latest Speedtest Global Index for June 2021 says. Also Read - Reliance Jio tops broadband speeds; Vi tops mobile speeds in India: Ookla

It is revealed that India continues to improve in terms of internet speeds and has also improved its position in the Global internet speed ranking. Here are the details we have. Also Read - Landline users need to prefix '0' to call mobile phones starting January 2021: TRAI

Internet speeds in India are improving

The Ookla report reveals that India now stands in the 70th position for fixed broadband speeds and 122nd position for mobile internet speeds for the month that went by. Also Read - India ranked at no. 131 in global mobile data speeds in September: Ookla

India’s growth graph is seen moving upwards as its mobile internet speeds have increased for the third time in two months. While the fixed broadband speeds saw a decline in May, India managed to grow overall in this department. It saw an average fixed broadband speed of 5817Mbps, which is certainly more than the 66.65Mbps speeds in May 2021.

As for the mobile internet speed, June saw an average of 17.84Mbps, which increased from an average speed of 1534Mbps seen in May.

However, there’s a discrepancy in the download and upload speeds for mobile internet. The average download speed in India came to be 17.84Mbps in June, while the upload speed was 5.17Mbps. This is some drastic difference! As for fixed broadband, there wasn’t a major difference. The download speed was 58.17Mbps in June, while the upload speed was 54.43Mbps.

The report also highlights other countries. It is revealed that UAE (United Arab Emirates) stood in the first position with the highest mobile internet speeds of 193.51Mbps. This was followed by South Korea (180.48Mbps), Qatar (171.76Mbps), Norway (167.60Mbps), and Cyprus (161.80Mbps) coming in the top 5.

Monaco took the first spot with the highest fixed broadband speeds of 260.74Mbps, followed by Singapore with 252.68Mbps, Hong Kong with 248.94Mbps, Romania with 220.67Mbps, and Denmark with 217.18Mbps in the top 5.

It was also revealed that Oman recorded the highest growth in mobile internet speeds by reaching the 15th position, which is 26 positions up since last month.

To have a look at the full report, you can head over here.