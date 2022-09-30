comscore Flipkart Big Diwali Day sale tipped to begin on October 5: Check offers, discounts
Flipkart accidentally reveals Big Diwali sale date, discounts and more

Buyers are likely to get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards.

Today i.e. September 30, is the last day for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in India. Before the sale has even come to an end, Flipkart has accidentally revealed the sale date of its upcoming Diwali sale. A teaser of the Big Diwali sale went live on the e-commerce website but was pulled down quickly. Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the teaser and posted a screenshot on Twitter. Also Read - Big Billion Days sale: Flipkart user orders laptop, gets detergent soap instead

Flipkart Big Diwali sale poster leaked

As per the screenshot, the sale will begin on October 5 and will come to an end on October 8. The poster read, “Shopping Ka Bada Dhamaka”. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale poster revealed that there will be huge discounts on electronics and mobile devices. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on budget 5G smartphones

Additionally, the poster also revealed that buyers will get an instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Just like always, customers will also get additional cashback on products if they have Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards. Instant credit and easy EMI options will also be available via Flipkart Pay Later during the sale.

Notably, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale will go live for Plus members 24 hours prior to the non-Plus members. Hence, Flipkart Plus members will get access to the sale on October 4 midnight and for others, it will kick off on October 5.

For the unversed, during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, buyers can get major discounts and offers on Apple iPhone 11, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Poco F4 5G, iPhone 13, Realme GT 2 Pro, and more. Customers can get good deals on smart TVs, smartwatches, earphones, and other accessories.

Just like always, Amazon is also hosting its Great Indian Festival sale in India. The sale commenced on September 26, but the end date of the sale is yet to be announced.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 9:36 AM IST
