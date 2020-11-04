Walmart owned Flipkart announced to strengthen its gaming strategy and it has acquired the Intellectual Property (IP) of Mech Mocha on Tuesday. However, the deal amount has not been disclosed. Mech Mocha is a mobile gaming startup company that operates ‘Halo Play’, the country’s first live social gaming platform. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Top deals on smartphones you should not miss

Mech Mocha has the support of investors such as Essel Partners, Bloom Ventures, and Shanwei Capital. The company said on Tuesday that Mech Mocha’s gaming team and co-founder will also join Flipkart with the company’s acquisition of IP. The team will step up its gaming efforts under the leadership of the company’s vice-president Prakash Sikaria. Mech Mocha CEO Co-Founder Arpita Kapoor said that the focus is on digital apps across the country through Vocal for Local. In such a situation, Flipkart’s strategy of moving towards gaming allows us to be part of a larger ecosystem, which helps us to create unique social gaming experiences for Indian users. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts October 29, promises heavy discounts on mobiles and TVs

Arpita Kapoor, co-Founder, and CEO of Mech Mocha said – Also Read - Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail

“With ‘Vocal for Local’ being the focus for digital apps across the nation, this strategic backing of Flipkart provides us an opportunity to be part of a larger ecosystem that helps us create unique social gaming experiences for Indian users.”

From having @Flipkart as our seed investor along with Blume to now joining hands to build entertainment at scale for India – it's been a quite a full circle. Feeling immense gratitude towards all @MechMocha team members, investors, advisors and partners. https://t.co/77bhfReGKN — Arpita Kapoor (@Arpita_Kapoor) November 3, 2020

She further added, “We look forward to being a part of the Flipkart ecosystem and leveraging the Flipkart Cloud Platform, Super Coins, Reward Store, and Flipkart Ads platform to strengthen the platform for our users.”

Flipkart Claims on Social Media Gaming Platform

Social media gaming platforms have registered an increase in the last few years due to the increase in mobile users. Also, in the era of social distancing, online gaming demand has increased. Currently, the gaming platform Mech Mocha is available in seven Indian languages. Also, there are more than 10 games on this platform. It includes Indian multiplayer games such as Ludo, Carrom, Snake Ladders, and Cricket.

Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President at Flipkart said,“We see many first-time e-commerce users come online through formats such as video and games, as they build familiarity with the medium. Our observations of Flipkart GameZone, reflects this trend as we see a strong correlation between casual gamers becoming early shoppers on Flipkart for their digital journey.”