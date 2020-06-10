Flipkart adds Voice Assistant shopping feature for grocery on Android app

Flipkart has introduced multilingual voice assistant for grocery shopping consumers on its platform. The voice assistant introduced in Flipkart‘s grocery store Supermart is currently available to all English and Hindi users. Also, it is only available to all users with Flipkart’s mobile app on Android for now. It will be gradually made available on iOS app and the website. Also Read - Apple Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals on iPhone SE, iPhone 11 series and more

The homegrown e-commerce marketplace says that the AI-voice assistant platform has been built by Flipkart’s in-house technology team. This incorporates speech recognition, natural language understanding, machine translation and text to speech for Indian languages. Also Read - Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale: Check HP, Dell, Asus, Acer laptops under Rs 60,000

“The technology team at Flipkart travelled across the country to understand the various contours of building a voice capability and fine-tuned it to identify and respond to the different variations in Indian languages,” Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, said in a statement. Also Read - Motorola Razr Gold now available in India on Flipkart

For its grocery store, Flipkart’s Voice Assistant will help consumers build their grocery basket by simply talking to the assistant, similar to talking to a shopkeeper in the real world. It has the capability to understand variations in commands in both English and Hindi while also responding to mixed language commands.

Flipkart had continued with the grocery orders during the lockdown, and it has now restarted flight booking service too. Moreover, there are a bunch of offers that should help users with further savings.

The Flipkart flight service can be found on the website itself. Users can navigate to ‘www.flipkart.com/travel/flights’ or find it on the app. Once there, users will see a rather simple interface. All you have to do is enter ‘From’ city, your ‘To’ city and select the applicable dates. Users will also see simplified options on the side panels that will allow them to filter flights by departure time, pricing, airlines, and more.