Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

In partnership with Uber, Flipkart will not deliver all the essential items to customers across three cities. The e-commerce giant has said that Uber will provide items in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi amidst the ongoing countrywide lockdown. This tie-up with San Francisco-based ride-hailing company will not only help Flipkart deliver goods at doorsteps, but also support the government’s objective of keeping Indians at home.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said, “This partnership is to help move essential supplies from our sellers/vendors to customers in the shortest possible span of time. Flipkart remains committed to supporting our customers and we are mobilizing all possible options to ensure that in this national fight against COVID-19, we can support the governments, by delivering essential supplies to people who are staying indoors.”

Watch: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Flipkart today to further consolidate our new last-mile delivery service. The partnership helps keep the economy running and enables Indians to stay at home in line with government guidelines for containing COVID-19, as well as creates earning opportunities for drivers. Uber will not charge any commission, enabling drivers to keep 100 percent of billed amounts.”

The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India increases to over 4,000, and the death toll rises to 100. This is heart breaking and challenging situation across India and all over the world has stopped daily activities and essential works. From ordering food online to make payments, various Best android apps developed in Coronavirus. Several companies are building apps that can help people to track the virus and up-to-date news and information about the Coronavirus pandemic. The apps can also help in finding if you have been in contact with people infects with the Coronavirus.