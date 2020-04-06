comscore Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items to consumers
News

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items to consumers

News

Flipkart has said that Uber will provide items in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi amidst the ongoing countrywide lockdown.

  • Published: April 6, 2020 6:42 PM IST
Flipkart delivery

In partnership with Uber, Flipkart will not deliver all the essential items to customers across three cities. The e-commerce giant has said that Uber will provide items in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi amidst the ongoing countrywide lockdown. This tie-up with San Francisco-based ride-hailing company will not only help Flipkart deliver goods at doorsteps, but also support the government’s objective of keeping Indians at home.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said, “This partnership is to help move essential supplies from our sellers/vendors to customers in the shortest possible span of time. Flipkart remains committed to supporting our customers and we are mobilizing all possible options to ensure that in this national fight against COVID-19, we can support the governments, by delivering essential supplies to people who are staying indoors.”

Watch: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Flipkart today to further consolidate our new last-mile delivery service. The partnership helps keep the economy running and enables Indians to stay at home in line with government guidelines for containing COVID-19, as well as creates earning opportunities for drivers. Uber will not charge any commission, enabling drivers to keep 100 percent of billed amounts.”

Google Doodle tries to create awareness about coronavirus

Also Read

Google Doodle tries to create awareness about coronavirus

The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India increases to over 4,000, and the death toll rises to 100. This is heart breaking and challenging situation across India and all over the world has stopped daily activities and essential works. From ordering food online to make payments, various Best android apps developed in Coronavirus. Several companies are building apps that can help people to track the virus and up-to-date news and information about the Coronavirus pandemic. The apps can also help in finding if you have been in contact with people infects with the Coronavirus.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 6, 2020 6:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
News
DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

News

Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

News

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

News

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19

Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19

News

DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

News

Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields
Netflix New Shows to watch in April 2020

Entertainment

Netflix New Shows to watch in April 2020
Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

News

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items
From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to watch in April 2020

Entertainment

From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to watch in April 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 9.3 PureView की लॉन्चिंग में इस वजह से होगी देरी

Honor Play 4T सीरीज के लॉन्च से पहले कंपनी ने टीज किए स्पेसिफिकेशंस, जानें खूबियां

दो फ्रंट कैमरे वाला वीवो वी19 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है खास बातें

Zoom App से 15,000 मीटिंग का डाटा हुआ लीक

Lockdown में खराब हो गया आपका स्मार्टफोन तो कैसे कर सकते हैं ठीक?

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
News
DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

News

Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields
Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

News

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification
Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

News

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million