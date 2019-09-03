comscore Flipkart announces Hindi interface with plans for more native languages
Flipkart has announced Hindi interface for its e-commerce platform to reach next 200 million internet users. The Hindi internet user base is expected to beat English user base by 2021.

  Published: September 3, 2019 2:38 PM IST
Flipkart

Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant, is now available in Hindi as well. The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform is following on the footsteps of Amazon India to offer its interface in Hindi as well. The change comes ahead of the festive season and Big Billion Days (BBD) sale. The e-commerce company claims that the new interface is more engaging and meaningful for the next 200 million customers coming online. With having reached saturation among customers in the metro cities, Flipkart is now trying to tap into the next set of internet users.

It says the ‘Hindi’ language interface will allow for a seamless and inclusive e-commerce experience. The company started testing the interface and says it is being rolled out after intensive research. The interface is primarily aimed at the Tier-II and Tier-III cities from where the next set of internet users are coming online. “The Hindi interface takes a holistic approach of understanding the needs and requirements of the native language customers coming online,” Flipkart said in a released statement.

According to industry research, 90 percent of new internet users in the country are native language speakers. It thus becomes important for tech companies to offer products that have familiarity. With the Hindi interface, Flipkart users will be able to see information and search for products in their native language. The Hindi internet user base is expected to outgrow that of English users by 2021.

“We have deployed around 80-90 percent of our resources towards solving for Bharat with our Hindi interface being one of the biggest catalysts in this transition. As language is a convenience and not a barrier, we believe this native language capability will play a significant role in further adoption of e-commerce in the country,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group said.

Flipkart also announced that it plans to launch this native language capability in few more Indian languages in the coming months. It says the new interfaces will be built based on its learning building the Hindi interface. The multilingual interface might prove key to growth of services like Flipkart, Amazon India, Uber and others in the fastest growing internet market.

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro और Realme Buds 2 कल पहली बार सेल पर आएंगे, जानें प्राइस, सेल ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Sharp कुछ ही दिनों में लॉन्च करेगा दुनिया का पहला 120-inch 8K TV और 5G 8K TV

Realme 5 Sale : अब शाम आठ बजे सेल पर आएगा 5 कैमरे वाला Realme 5 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन ओपन सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं


