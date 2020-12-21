comscore Flipkart announces Nokia air conditioners in India | BGR India
Flipkart announces Nokia air conditioners, price starts at Rs 30,999

Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of Made-in-India Nokia air conditioners. This marks Nokia’s entry into the home appliances segment in the country.

Image: Nokia

Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of Made-in-India Nokia air conditioners. This marks Nokia’s entry into the home appliances segment in the country. The Nokia ACs range starts at a price of Rs 30,999 and will be available on Flipkart from December 29. Flipkart and Nokia together recently launched laptops in the country. The sale date is yet to be revealed. Also Read - HMD Global launches entry-level Nokia C1 Plus with Android 10 Go

The Nokia air conditioners come packed with features including Adjustable Inverter mode, environment-friendly R-32 refrigerant, Intelligent motion sensors and wi-fi connected Smart climate control. Commenting on the launch of Nokia ACs, Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart, said, “We are excited to extend our collaboration with Nokia to bring ‘Made-in-India’ Nokia air conditioners to consumers.” Also Read - Nokia PureBook X14 laptop with Intel Core i5 launched in India at Rs 59,990

“Over the course of last year, we have launched superior products, at the back of our extensive consumer understanding, to bring offerings that are customized for the needs of Indian consumers. Smart home appliances have paved their way into households that ask for ‘more’ from their devices, and hence with this latest launch of Nokia air conditioners we wanted to bring innovation beyond just cooling – to give both multifunctional and environmentally friendly experience to consumers,” Iyer further said in an official press release. Also Read - Nokia PureBook X14 laptop teased on Flipkart ahead of India launch

Nokia air conditioners details here

Nokia claims that air conditioners are designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in India and “are uniquely tailored to ensure longevity and durability, especially with its blue-fin anti-corrosive technology.” Some of the key features of the Nokia AC are Assorted 6-in-1 Filters, Negative Ioniser, Intelligent Motion Sensor, Smart filter clean reminder, Multiple Scheduler, 4-in-1 adjustable cooling mode, Self-cleaning technology, among others.

Commenting on the partnership, Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships said, “Bringing the Nokia brand into the smart home appliance category with Flipkart in India is another milestone in our strategic relationship. Improving air quality in the home through smart sustainable technology allows us to offer people an intelligent and eco-friendly air conditioning option that meets the needs of today’s consumer.”

Alongside laptops, Flipkart recently launched Nokia’s new range of 43-inch TVs and Nokia Media Streamer ahead of the festive season.

  Published Date: December 21, 2020 5:47 PM IST

Best Sellers