In the upcoming Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart with 22 new launches from top brands in premium and mid-premium segments like Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme and Vivo is all set to heat up the smartphone market for India in online. The e-commerce platform plans to ramp up growth with a wider collection of brands and products. The Big Billion Days sale starts October 16 and will continue until October 21 midnight. Also Read - OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

BGR India recently got a chance to speak to Aditya Soni, Senior Director – Mobiles at Flipkart, about the preparations for the festive season, and he said that customers are showing an increasing trend of upgradation. The company has introduced several initiatives to make smartphones across the country more affordable and accessible. These include the No-cost EMI options, Flipkart Smart Upgrade, Flipkart Warranty Assistant Program, Complete Mobile Protection and Buy-back program. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know

Flipkart claims the recent consumer survey revealed that brands and the support of various affordability tools like upgrade plans, no-cost EMIs, exchange offers etc. are helping customers in their purchase decision while also bringing new customers online. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

To cater to the rising appetite of consumers, Flipkart is working with the brands to make these products available to customers. Premium smartphones available during the Big Billion Days include devices such as Google Pixel 4A, iPhone SE, XR, 11 Pro, Asus ROG 3, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Note 10+, Motorola Edge+ & Razr, and Mi10T series to name a few.

“The Big Billion Days this year is unique, it’s a landmark one — the form factor has changed by leaps and bounds as we have quickly adapted to the new normal, giving customers assurance of safety and timely delivery,” said Soni.

“Fundamental needs of those residing in tier II and III markets have increased exponentially. It is important for us to make smartphones accessible and affordable to them and drive a shift from feature phones to smartphones. The biggest propeller of growth is tier III and beyond. Smartphones transactions per customer for the category is higher now than ever before. Consumers in these markets are seeking bigger batteries, and bigger display sizes, especially under-10k segment,” he added.