Flipkart Big Billion Days sale announced, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 to be discounted

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has been officially announced. The dates for Big Billion Days sale have not been confirmed yet but it is likely to take place around festive season, which is sometime around September end or early October.

Flipkart big billions days sale 2021

Flipkart Big Billion Days has been teased officially. While the sale has been announced, the e-commerce platform is yet to reveal the dates. If past records are considered, Flipkart usually hosts Big Billion Days sale just around the festive season, which means this year too the sale could be scheduled for around end of September or earlier October. Also Read - Deal of the Day September 9: Realme X7 Max selling with flat discount of Rs 6,000, grab it for 20,999

The Big Billion Days sale 2021 teaser reveals that Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer extra discount. Additionally, Flipkart has revealed that consumers will be able to get assured cashback on shopping via Paytm. Also Read - Deal of the day September 8: iPhone 12 sells at lowest ever price ahead of iPhone 13 release

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

During the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has announced to offer big discount offer on several Samsung smartphones, Oppo devices, Vivo smartphones and also on iPhones including the iPhone 12 series, iPhone XR, affordable iPhone SE 2020 and more. The e-commerce giant is yet to reveal specific deals on these smartphones. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro gets a massive discount: Here's how to grab the deal

The teaser also reveals that audio accessories, watches, laptops, soundbars, health care devices, among others will be available at a discounted price tag during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant has also revealed to offer up to 80 percent discount on smart TVs from across several brands, kitchen appliances, home appliances, refrigerators and more.

Flipkart has also revealed to offer 80 percent discount on health care devices such as pulse oximeter, BP machines and more. Other products such as laptops, smart wearables, headphones and soundbars will also be available with up to 80 percent discount during the Big Billion Days sale.

iPhones to get discounted

Flipkart has announced to offer big discount on iPhones during the Big Billion Days sale. Models including iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone XR and others are teased to get discounted during the sale.

Ahead of the release of the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series is available with massive discount on Flipkart. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max now start at Rs 59,999, Rs 66,999, Rs 1,15,900 and Rs 1,25,900, respectively.

  • Published Date: September 13, 2021 11:00 AM IST

