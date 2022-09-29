Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy an iPhone 13 at Rs 42,000 and iPhone 12 at Rs 37,000

Apple recently launched its iPhone 14 series, includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, post iPhone 14 series launch e-commerce website Flipkart is offering better deals on older iPhones including iPhone 12 as well as iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 which is priced at Rs 69,900 is being offered at Rs 58,990. The e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900 which further brings down the price to Rs 42,090. In addition, there is a 5 perent instant cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Card. Also Read - How to shoot in 4K Cinematic Mode on iPhone 14

The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Another major upgrade over the iPhone 12 is the battery size, and faster wireless charging support.

Under the hood rests the powerful A15 Bionic chip that comes with improved power efficiency to enhance battery life. The phone comes with a new Focus mode for managing notifications, and improvements to Maps, Messages, Wallet, Weather and other built-in apps. As for biometrics, the iPhone 13 gets support for Touch ID (in the power button), and Face ID as well.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has also reduced the price of the iPhone 12. Now, the 64GB device is priced at Rs 59,900 and Flipkart is offering it with a 9 percent discount at Rs 53,990. The e-commerce giant is offering an exchange discount of Rs 16,900 which brings down the price to Rs 37,090.

The new iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. In the US, the iPhone 14 starts at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus at $899. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900. In the US, potential customers can purchase the iPhone 14 Pro starting at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at $1,099.

The new iPhone 14 is incrementally better than the iPhone 13. The notch is still there and even the processor — for the first time in Apple’s history — is the same as before. Although Apple says the new A15 Bionic has a six-core CPU and a better GPU that offers 15 percent better graphics. However, when compared with the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 series falls short of high performance.