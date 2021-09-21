Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 – The country’s leading e-commerce company Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 has been announced. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale will start on October 7 and will end on October 12. You will get bumper discounts on products like smartphones, tablets, TVs, ACs, and washing machines. Also Read - iPhone 13 too expensive? Get iPhone 12 at lowest ever price on Flipkart today

The company has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Apart from this, you will also get assured cashback through wallet and UPI transactions on Paytm transactions.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Deals, discount, smartphone launches, bank offers, and more

A microsite has been created for the sale on Flipkart. The sale will offer discounts on products like Soundcore, MSI, Bolt, Boat, Deezo, Intel, and Boat. Apart from this, the company has informed that great discounts will also be given on Samsung, Apple, Oppo, and Vivo smartphones in the sale.

The company’s official page said, “The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 has plenty in store to fulfill all your needs. Smartphones, tablets, TVs, washing machines – the list is endless when the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is just around the corner. You can expect great discounts and offers across categories so that you can have your shopping wishlist completely fulfilled. Oh, and the BBD sale Flipkart organizes every year also comes with a wide range of products that you can buy. From fashion to furniture, there is no dearth to variety or offers during the Big Billion Days sale.”

Under this sale, discount offers are going to be available on smartphones, electronics, TVs, fashion, etc. Flipkart is also going to offer a discount offer on the iPhone 12 smartphone. Realme 4K Google TV Stick is also going to be launched during the upcoming sale.

During the sale, smartphone brands like Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo will launch their latest smartphones. It has been confirmed that the Realme Narzo 50 series will be launched on September 24 on the e-retail platform. While Samsung Galaxy M52 5G phone will be unveiled via the site on September 28.