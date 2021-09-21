Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: The e-commerce website Flipkart hosts sales, deals, and discounts on smartphones, electronics devices, and many other items every now and then. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale 2021 has been announced, but the official dates have not been revealed yet. On the contrary, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will also be hosted at the same time. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

Flipkart has revealed some deals on smartphones, laptops, and more to be available during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale 2021 through a dedicated microsite. Let’s take a quick look at the deals and discounts to be available during the upcoming Flipkart festive sale. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale: Top deals on mobile phones to look at

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on smartphones

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro mobile phone was launched earlier this year with an initial price of Rs 18,999 but now in the sale, this phone will be sold for Rs 16,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a sold out in 30 minutes at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Phone was launched with a price of Rs 49,999 but now in Flipkart Sale, this handset will be sold for Rs 34,999, i.e. you will get a full discount of 15 thousand rupees.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a has been announced to be available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The exact discount price has not been revealed yet. Flipkart teaser has revealed that the smartphone will be available in the Rs 20,000 price segment.

Saina Nehwal Edition earphones, Boult Audio Pods, Gaming laptop discounts

As part of the Big Billion Days special, Flipkart will offer products such as Soundcore Life Note E Saina Nehwal Edition earphones, MSI GF63 Thin Core i5 gaming laptop, Boult Audio Soul Pods earphones, and Fire-Boltt Max smartwatch.

The microsite also mentions that the Boat smartwatch will get up to 70 percent off, while the Boat speaker will get up to 80 percent off. Up to 60 percent off on Dizo earphones and up to 40 percent off on Intel-powered laptops.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount, special offers, and cashback

Under Big Billion Days sale, discount offers are going to be available on smartphones, electronics, TVs, fashion, and more. A dedicated microsite of the Big Billion Days sale has been created, although the date of the sale has not been disclosed.

Flipkart has confirmed up to 80 percent discount will be available on most products during the sale. Additionally, the e-commerce site has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for special offers in the sale. Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm for a cashback offer.

New launches: Realme Narzo 50 series, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Oppo phone

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, new smartphones will be launched. Brands including Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung and Vivo, and more will unveil some new devices in India. It has been confirmed that the Realme Narzo 50 series will be launched on September 24.

The platform shows that a new Samsung smartphone phone will be launched on September 28. Flipkart has also revealed to launch a new Oppo smartphone on September 27. The company has not revealed the model’s name yet.