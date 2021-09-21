comscore Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops
News

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals have been revealed. Phones such as Google Pixel 4a, Poco X3 Pro, and more will be available with a massive discount during the sale. There will be discounts on laptops, TWS products and more. Check the deals here.

  • Updated: September 21, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Flipkart big billions days sale 2021

Flipkart Big Billion Days Smartphone Sale 2021 – Deals and Discounts on Google Pixel 4a, Poco X3 Pro, Realme Narzo 50 Launch, Samsung Galaxy M52, and More

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: The e-commerce website Flipkart hosts sales, deals, and discounts on smartphones, electronics devices, and many other items every now and then. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale 2021 has been announced, but the official dates have not been revealed yet. On the contrary, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will also be hosted at the same time. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

Flipkart has revealed some deals on smartphones, laptops, and more to be available during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale 2021 through a dedicated microsite. Let’s take a quick look at the deals and discounts to be available during the upcoming Flipkart festive sale. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale: Top deals on mobile phones to look at

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on smartphones

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro mobile phone was launched earlier this year with an initial price of Rs 18,999 but now in the sale, this phone will be sold for Rs 16,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a sold out in 30 minutes at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Phone was launched with a price of Rs 49,999 but now in Flipkart Sale, this handset will be sold for Rs 34,999, i.e. you will get a full discount of 15 thousand rupees.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a has been announced to be available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The exact discount price has not been revealed yet. Flipkart teaser has revealed that the smartphone will be available in the Rs 20,000 price segment.

Saina Nehwal Edition earphones, Boult Audio Pods, Gaming laptop discounts

As part of the Big Billion Days special, Flipkart will offer products such as Soundcore Life Note E Saina Nehwal Edition earphones, MSI GF63 Thin Core i5 gaming laptop, Boult Audio Soul Pods earphones, and Fire-Boltt Max smartwatch.

The microsite also mentions that the Boat smartwatch will get up to 70 percent off, while the Boat speaker will get up to 80 percent off. Up to 60 percent off on Dizo earphones and up to 40 percent off on Intel-powered laptops.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount, special offers, and cashback

Under Big Billion Days sale, discount offers are going to be available on smartphones, electronics, TVs, fashion, and more. A dedicated microsite of the Big Billion Days sale has been created, although the date of the sale has not been disclosed.

Flipkart has confirmed up to 80 percent discount will be available on most products during the sale. Additionally, the e-commerce site has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for special offers in the sale. Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm for a cashback offer.

New launches: Realme Narzo 50 series, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Oppo phone

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, new smartphones will be launched. Brands including Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung and Vivo, and more will unveil some new devices in India. It has been confirmed that the Realme Narzo 50 series will be launched on September 24.

The platform shows that a new Samsung smartphone phone will be launched on September 28. Flipkart has also revealed to launch a new Oppo smartphone on September 27. The company has not revealed the model’s name yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 21, 2021 11:49 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 21, 2021 12:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops
News
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops
Samsung Galaxy F42 Indian launch date could be Sep 29, hints Flipkart teaser

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F42 Indian launch date could be Sep 29, hints Flipkart teaser

Free Fire Max pre-registration ends September 27: Rewards, global release date, and more

Gaming

Free Fire Max pre-registration ends September 27: Rewards, global release date, and more

Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

News

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch later this month: Leaked renders, specifications and more

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Design, camera, colours, launch date, every rumour you need to know

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops
Google Pixel 4a sold out in 30 minutes at Flipkart

News

Google Pixel 4a sold out in 30 minutes at Flipkart
Asus Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers: Check details

Deals

Asus Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers: Check details
Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

News

Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale
Xiaomi Poco F1 for Rs 13,499: Check details

Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 for Rs 13,499: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में Moco Coins का यूज करके ऐसे पाएं Parachute Skin समेत काफी कुछ

Free Fire में बेहद नायाब हैं ये 5 इमोट्स, जानिए इनकी कीमत और खासियत

OnePlus 9T और OnePlus 9T Pro हुए कैंसल, अब कौन-सा नया फोन लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Nokia T20 टैबलेट जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कंपनी ने टीजर जारी कर बताई इवेंट की तारीख

Oppo A54 और Oppo F19 हुए महंगे, कंपनी ने इतने रुपये बढ़ाई कीमत

Latest Videos

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Features

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It
Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Features

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It
SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video
iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops
News
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops
Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

News

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more
iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date

News

iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date
WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting

News

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting
iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers

News

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers