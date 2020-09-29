comscore Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals
News

Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals

News

If you looking for a laptop, then you should check out on Flipkart later as the company will be offering up to a 60 percent discount.

  • Updated: September 29, 2020 12:29 PM IST
flipkart big billion days sale 2020

Flipkart is all set to host its Big Billions Days sale. The e-commerce giant hasn’t yet revealed the exact date, but has given a sneak peek at a few deals, offers, and other things. As per the dedicated page published by Flipkart, we will witness big discounts on phones from top brands. You will get up to an 80 percent discount on headphones and speakers. If you looking for a laptop, then you should check out on Flipkart later as the company will be offering up to a 60 percent discount. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and all you need to know

During the Flipkart Big Billions Days sale, the e-commerce giant will offer deals on 32-inch TVs starting from Rs 8,000. The 4K TVs will be available on Flipkart starting from Rs 19,999, and the convertible refrigerators from Rs 17,490. Customers will witness up to 75 percent discount on home appliances. The home theaters will be available with up to 70 percent discount. Also Read - Poco X3 first sale in India today: Price, specifications, offers

Watch: Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

If smartwatch lovers are planning to buy a new wearable, then one should wait for the Flipkart Big Billions Days sale. The company will be giving up to 80 percent discount on fitness bands and other wearables. The prices of tablets will start from Rs 27,900. The smart devices will be on display with up to 75 percent discount. The price of camera accessories will start from Rs 849. Also Read - Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi tipped to launch soon in India

All in one PCs will be available with up to 30 percent. There will also be flash sales, time-based deals, and rush hours sale. One will see around 2 lakh products listed during the sale, as per the dedicated page. If you have an SBI Bank card, then you will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount. Flipkart will also offer a no-cost EMI option on leading banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and others. During the sale, there will also be a no-cost EMI facility for Bajaj Finserv cardholders.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 29, 2020 12:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 29, 2020 12:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals
News
Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals
Oppo A33 (2020) gets NBTC Certification; expected to launch soon

News

Oppo A33 (2020) gets NBTC Certification; expected to launch soon

Amazon Luna launches as new game streaming service

News

Amazon Luna launches as new game streaming service

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Review

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model sale today at 2PM

News

OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model sale today at 2PM

Most Popular

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Realme C15 review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals

Oppo A33 (2020) gets NBTC Certification; expected to launch soon

Amazon Luna launches as new game streaming service

OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model sale today at 2PM

Poco X3 first sale in India today

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals

News

Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals
Poco X3 first sale in India today

News

Poco X3 first sale in India today
Realme Narzo 10 sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10 sale today at 12PM
Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon

News

Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon
Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K के लॉन्चिंग से पहले सामने आई कीमत, ये होगी खासियत

Realme 7 सीरीज में जल्द ही लॉन्च हो सकता है सस्ता फोन, CEO ने किया टीज

Motorola Razr 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, कंपनी पेश कर सकती है टीवी, रेफ्रिजरेटर और वॉशिंग मशीन

Infinix SNOKOR iRocker Stix की पहली सेल आज, Bass Drops कल सेल के लिए Amazon पर होगा उपलब्ध

Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Watch आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें Xiaomi के Smarter Living 2021 इवेंट को लाइव

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals
News
Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals
Oppo A33 (2020) gets NBTC Certification; expected to launch soon

News

Oppo A33 (2020) gets NBTC Certification; expected to launch soon
Amazon Luna launches as new game streaming service

News

Amazon Luna launches as new game streaming service
OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model sale today at 2PM

News

OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model sale today at 2PM
Poco X3 first sale in India today

News

Poco X3 first sale in India today

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers