Flipkart is all set to host its Big Billions Days sale. The e-commerce giant hasn't yet revealed the exact date, but has given a sneak peek at a few deals, offers, and other things. As per the dedicated page published by Flipkart, we will witness big discounts on phones from top brands. You will get up to an 80 percent discount on headphones and speakers. If you looking for a laptop, then you should check out on Flipkart later as the company will be offering up to a 60 percent discount.

During the Flipkart Big Billions Days sale, the e-commerce giant will offer deals on 32-inch TVs starting from Rs 8,000. The 4K TVs will be available on Flipkart starting from Rs 19,999, and the convertible refrigerators from Rs 17,490. Customers will witness up to 75 percent discount on home appliances. The home theaters will be available with up to 70 percent discount.

If smartwatch lovers are planning to buy a new wearable, then one should wait for the Flipkart Big Billions Days sale. The company will be giving up to 80 percent discount on fitness bands and other wearables. The prices of tablets will start from Rs 27,900. The smart devices will be on display with up to 75 percent discount. The price of camera accessories will start from Rs 849.

All in one PCs will be available with up to 30 percent. There will also be flash sales, time-based deals, and rush hours sale. One will see around 2 lakh products listed during the sale, as per the dedicated page. If you have an SBI Bank card, then you will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount. Flipkart will also offer a no-cost EMI option on leading banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and others. During the sale, there will also be a no-cost EMI facility for Bajaj Finserv cardholders.