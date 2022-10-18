Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: iPhone 13 may available under Rs 50,000 again

E-commerce giant Flipkart is now hosting the Big Diwali Sale 2022 that would commence on October 19 and will last till October 23. During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, the 128GB variant iPhone 13 is expected to be available under Rs 50,000. To recall, during the initial days of Big Billion Days Sale, the iPhone was selling below Rs 50,000. Now, once again Flipkart is offering another chance to get the Apple iPhone 13 at one of the lowest ever price. Also Read - Foxconn initiated 'Mobility in Harmony' partners with Tech Mahindra to build next gen electric vehicles

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Another major upgrade over the iPhone 12 is the battery size, and faster wireless charging support. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090, Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 27,000

Flipkart has not revealed all of the deals yet, but it has built a microsite for the upcoming sale. According to the sale webpage, customers will receive discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, and other manufacturers. Also Read - Apple iPhone likely to get 5G support in India by December 2022: Report

Moving forward, the entire electronics will get up to 80 percent off. The gaming laptops, which are quite popular on the platform will receive up to 40 percent off. In the previous sales, many may have missed buying a gaming laptop and this upcoming sale could be the best time to get one.

There will be offers on laptops from brands like HP Pavilion, MSI, Asus, Acer Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming, Dell, and others. Data storage items like pen drives, HDDs, and SSDs will get up to 80 percent off.

Coming to home appliances, 4K TVs will start from as low as Rs 17,249, which will be after considering all discounts i.e. effective price. Full HD smart TVs will start from 7,199. Flipkart Original TVs such as Motorola ones will get up to 80 percent off.