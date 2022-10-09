Flipkart Big Diwali sale announced: Check upcoming deals on iPhone 13, Galaxy S22+ and more

E-Commerce giant Flipkart has announced Big Diwali sale. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale will go live October 11 and will continue till October 16. The teaser banner shared by Flipkart showed that offers will be available on a range of smartphones including Realme, Poco, and Redmi models. During the sale, Flipkart will offer up to 45 percent off on smartphones. Potential buyers will be able to avail exchange offers on smartphones. It will also offer EMI easy buying options as well along with screen damage protection and Flipkart Pay Later. Also Read - Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone, iPad and other products on the Apple store

During the sale, Flipkart will offer discount on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and other iPhones. In addition, the platform will offer discounts on Samsung Galaxy S22+ as well as Realme 9i 5G. Flipkart will come out with exclusive offers during the sale at 12 am, 8 am and 4 pm every day.

In addition, Amazon.in has announced ‘Extra Happiness Days’ which would last till October 16, 2022. During this sale customers will have an opportunity to buy the latest products across categories from top brands at great discounts. Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 64GB variant at Rs 47,999, Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 13,000, bringing down the price to Rs 34,999.

As part of the Extra Happiness Days sale, Amazon is also offering a 10 per cent discount on EMI transactions using Citibank, ICICI, and Axis Bank debit and credit cards. One can also opt for a no-cost EMI payment option via credit and debit cards, Amazon Pay, and Bajaj Finser.

Recently, Vijay Sales also announced Dussehra Sale at all its physical stores and website www.vijaysales.com where consumers can avail of better deals and offers on smartphones, home electronics, entertainment gadgets and more. During the sale, Apple lovers can buy the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with an instant discount on HDFC cards. Buyers can purchase an iPhone 14 starting at Rs 74,900 including cash back.