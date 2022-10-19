Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is sale live and it will continue until October 23. During the 5-day sale, customers will get massive discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and home and kitchen appliances. During the sale, iPhone 13 is once again offered under Rs 50,000. iPhone 13 is available for Rs 59,990 on Flipkart during Big Diwali Sale, you can also enjoy exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900 bringing the price further down to Rs 43,090. Also Read - Top 5 features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Flipkart is also offering the recently launched Google Pixel 6a. One can buy the latest device for as low as Rs 17,299 as part of the Big Diwali Sale. The e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900. Also Read - Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 will arrive on January 26: Check price, features

Flipkart is also offering deals on a variety of smartphone manufacturers, including Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple iPhone, Xiaomi, Motorola, Google, Infinix, Micromax, and Lava. As part of the Big Diwali sale, the e-tailer is giving a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards. There is a 10 percent cashback on transactions made using Paytm wallets and UPI. Also Read - Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024 and in-house 5G modem in 2025

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications

The Pixel 6a comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display. The device is powered by the Google Tensor and it comes with a 12-megapixel dual-camera. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone will get a 4410 mAh battery. However, the company won’t be providing the charging brick along with the phone. The Pixel 6A will get an in-display fingerprint sensor.