comscore Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live Apple Iphone 13 Available At Just Rs 43090 And Google Pixel 6a At 17299
News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Pixel 6a at 17,299

News

iPhone 13 is available for Rs 59,990 on Flipkart during Big Diwali Sale, you can also enjoy exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900 bringing the price further down to Rs 43,090.

Highlights

  • Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is sale live and it will continue until October 23.
  • The Pixel 6a comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display.
  • Flipkart is also deals on a variety of smartphone manufacturers, including Realme, Poco and more.
Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is sale live and it will continue until October 23. During the 5-day sale, customers will get massive discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and home and kitchen appliances. During the sale, iPhone 13 is once again offered under Rs 50,000. iPhone 13 is available for Rs 59,990 on Flipkart during Big Diwali Sale, you can also enjoy exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900 bringing the price further down to Rs 43,090. Also Read - Top 5 features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Flipkart is also offering the recently launched Google Pixel 6a. One can buy the latest device for as low as Rs 17,299 as part of the Big Diwali Sale. The e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900. Also Read - Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 will arrive on January 26: Check price, features

Flipkart is also offering deals on a variety of smartphone manufacturers, including Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple iPhone, Xiaomi, Motorola, Google, Infinix, Micromax, and Lava. As part of the Big Diwali sale, the e-tailer is giving a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards. There is a 10 percent cashback on transactions made using Paytm wallets and UPI. Also Read - Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024 and in-house 5G modem in 2025

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications

The Pixel 6a comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display. The device is powered by the Google Tensor and it comes with a 12-megapixel dual-camera. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone will get a 4410 mAh battery. However, the company won’t be providing the charging brick along with the phone. The Pixel 6A will get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 11:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 19, 2022 12:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299
News
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299
5 new features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Photo Gallery

5 new features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Sony s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26

Gaming

Sony s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26

Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024 and in-house 5G modem in 2025: Analyst

News

Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024 and in-house 5G modem in 2025: Analyst

Netflix will charge you extra fee for password sharing early next year

Apps

Netflix will charge you extra fee for password sharing early next year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

Sony s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26

Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024 and in-house 5G modem in 2025: Analyst

Netflix will charge you extra fee for password sharing early next year

Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Top 10 valuable SUVs from Mahindra and Tata in India October 2022

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More